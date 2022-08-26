ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Join In The Fun At The Saline Community Fair

If you have been waiting to check out Elliott’s Amusements for pre-fair ride specials, you have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to make presale purchases of arm bands at reduced prices. Information is available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Other pre-fair events at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, include the entering of still exhibits from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then the judging of all non-livestock exhibits Tuesday afternoon. The Boys and Girls Pet Show and Decorated Bicycle Contest will be held rain or shine at the fairgrounds on Tuesday evening, with sign up beginning at 6 p.m. and judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. Youth ages up to 16 may participate and all pets are to be on a leash or in a cage. The goat judging will also begin at 6 p.m.
Traditional and New Activities at Saline Community Fair

The 2022 Saline Community Fair will feature many traditional activities as well as several new ones throughout the fair week, August 31 – September 4. There are also pre fair activities on August 29 and 30, and rides only on September 5. The fair is held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. There is an exciting line-up of entertainment all week. Check out all the details at www.salinefair.org. This article will also give you some of the highlights of the fair so you can plan which day(s) you want to attend.
Saline Lodging Group Shareholders Shutout in Bankruptcy Deal

There are new owners with plans to complete the stalled hotel at 1250 E. Michigan Ave. in Saline. Saline Hospitality LLC, which is connected to Bacall Group LLC, purchased the property from Your Enterprise Solutions LLC, for $2.8 million. Your Enterprise Solutions purchased the property from the Saline Lodging Group for $2.8 million in a court-ordered bankruptcy.
FOOTBALL: Saline Ranked 8th in Division 1 Coaches' Poll

Saline won their opening night game but fell three spots in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association week one poll. The Hornets were ranked fifth among Division 1 high school teams in the pre-season poll. Saline defeated Hudsonville 24-15 Friday. When the new MHSFCA poll came out today, Saline had fallen to sixth.
SALINE, MI

