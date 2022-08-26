If you have been waiting to check out Elliott’s Amusements for pre-fair ride specials, you have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to make presale purchases of arm bands at reduced prices. Information is available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Other pre-fair events at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, include the entering of still exhibits from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then the judging of all non-livestock exhibits Tuesday afternoon. The Boys and Girls Pet Show and Decorated Bicycle Contest will be held rain or shine at the fairgrounds on Tuesday evening, with sign up beginning at 6 p.m. and judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. Youth ages up to 16 may participate and all pets are to be on a leash or in a cage. The goat judging will also begin at 6 p.m.

SALINE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO