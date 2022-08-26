Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
90 degree heat to last late into summer
Colorado continues to see high heat in the 90s, expected to last well into late summer. Where you might be overcharged at the checkout scanner. Safe kids top priority in DPD’s school zone enforcement. Fentanyl peer advisors attack addiction crisis. DPD arrest 4 in shooting that killed Ma Kaing.
KDVR.com
Monsoon season is over
Colorado saw a lot of rainfall from this year's monsoon. Here's a look at who saw the most rainfall. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Community works to stop construction harming prairie …. Accident at DougCo PrideFest stirs controversy about …. Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle...
KDVR.com
Hot and Breezy Tuesday as temps stay in the 90s
Monsoon season is over in Colorado which means dry and warm days are returning to Colorado. Castle Rock police searching for beauty product thieves. Community works to stop construction harming prairie …. Accident at DougCo PrideFest stirs controversy about …. Disabled woman concerned about safety at Castle Rock …. Hot...
KDVR.com
Addressing the healthcare shortage
A Colorado program is doing its part in getting students excited about healthcare careers. Affidavit reveals details in grisly Greeley murder. Why are so few women applying to be Denver police?. Denver-area hospitals look to help addicts toward …. Denver police arrest 3 in Ma Kaing shooting. Dougco county commissioner...
KDVR.com
Anne Kelly appointed new DA in San Luis Valley
After admitting his office repeatedly violated victims’ rights, former 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne resigned. Now Gov. Jared Polis has named his replacement as the top prosecutor in the San Luis Valley.
KDVR.com
Denverites are losing hundreds of guns a year to criminals
Colorado law charges gun owners with a misdemeanor if their failure to securely store a firearm allows the weapon to land in a juvenile’s hands. In Denver, hundreds of weapons have fallen into thieves’ hands.
