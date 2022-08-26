ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

hfcc.edu

Get to Know HFC: Christopher Bremer is reinvigorated by the creativity of Theatre

Three generations of Bremers have worked in HFC’s Theatre department. Christopher Bremer, an award-winning director who has taught theatre classes at HFC and serves as the shop foreman, has been a prolific director at the College since 1999. His most recent directorial effort was this past spring’s Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.
DEARBORN, MI
hfcc.edu

Academic Integrity and Authentic Assessment conference Sept. 23

HFC’s Center for Teaching Excellence and Innovation (CTEI), Instructional Technology Committee (ITC), and Committee for the Assessment of Student Learning present a mini-conference called “Authentic Assessment and Academic Integrity” which will take place online on Friday, Sept. 23, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Dr. Jon Mueller, professor...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions. "Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
hfcc.edu

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Awareness workshop Sept. 13

HFC is hosting an Alcohol and Substance Abuse Awareness event via via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. September is Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month. Simone Calvas, a substance abuse prevention counselor and community organizer who works for Beaumont Health, will talk about drug and alcohol awareness and prevention, drugs that are highly prevalent in our area, the Under 21 Law in Michigan, and what you can do to help prevent alcohol and substance abuse. Calvas is part of Families against Narcotics (FAN).
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect

Detroit — Authorities had an alarming situation unfolding Sunday: An assailant seemingly was randomly targeting people on the west side. Four were shot; three were killed. And police didn't know if the gunman was done. It appeared, police Chief James White said, there was “an active shooter that was...
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Murder-For-Hire After Allegedly Recruiting Hitman

The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Detroit. Rona Howell was last seen Saturday (Aug. 20) in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit. Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-12521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

SB I-75 at Southfield Freeway now open after semi-truck crash

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southbound I-75 is now open after a crash near the Southfield Freeway on Monday morning. A semi-truck reportedly struck a median on the highway south of Detroit, closing access to drivers. The crash happened around 10 a.m. According to Michigan Department of Transportation, drivers...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot

A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date

A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police arrest suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it has arrested a suspect wanted for multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. Police the crime spree started with a call around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday when a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta.
DETROIT, MI

