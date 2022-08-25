The choice to have a baby is a private thing no church no poilition should have a voice, becsuse they aren't going to pay one bill and will not take care of that child and for that reason alone no outsider should have in their decision. I don't care what you outsiders decision is. The whole point you people are outsiders.
Come Roe-ovember the women and like minded man in America will put an end to these bans on women's freedom to determine their own future and women will again be free and no longer property of the state !
Religious Zealots agree that once American women become pregnant, they should lose their Liberty and Freedom to control what happens to their own bodies, and become baby incubators!!
