Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore ParkCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
cardinalnews.org
Homestead Creamery launches Hokie-inspired ice cream; more …
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Partnership brings Hokie-inspired ice cream to market. Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery of Franklin County have collaborated to create Hokie-inspired ice cream. The first flavor, Hokie Tracks, will roll out to...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke residents advocate to name administrative building after William Robertson
When Roanoke native William Robertson died last year at age 88, he left behind a lasting legacy. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill explains why dozens of residents are asking that the former Roanoke Times building be named in his honor:
wfxrtv.com
Suspicious fire damages well-known area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A suspicious Saturday fire is under investigation after causing severe damage to a pretty iconic site in Lynchburg, where hundreds of signs line both parts of Fifth Street. According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, the blaze started in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27, damaging...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
WSET
Wanted fugitive out of Montgomery, Craig Co. found in a backyard bus, arrested
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A wanted fugitive out of Montgomery and Craig County is finally in custody, thanks to a tip from a Dublin resident. The Dublin Police Department said on Tuesday, a citizen called police and said that based on photos from the local news, he said he saw someone that looked like Shawn Tolbert.
wfirnews.com
Troutville rest area on I-81 to reopen soon
SALEM – The Troutville Rest Area located on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County is expected reopen by the end of September. The rest area has been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the facility and was originally expected to reopen before Labor Day.
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
cbs19news
Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
Franklin News Post
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
msn.com
Fire on Fifth Street burns part of a well-known Hill City landmark
Early Saturday morning, just before 5 a.m., a structure on Fifth Street in Lynchburg was engulfed in flames. It's a very well-known spot here in the city, one that people are easily able to recognize. Hundreds of signs lining both sides of that part of Fifth Street. "It definitely has...
WDBJ7.com
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
WDBJ7.com
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday. Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
wina.com
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski revamping downtown traffic pattern during upcoming waterline upgrade
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski will begin a waterline replacement project this fall. During that project, the town is working to make some changes to the downtown area. “Now’s the time to do it, for sure, because we’ve had a lot of interest in the downtown,” Pulaski...
Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle as wedding industry deals with COVID, inflation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — From the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, the wedding industry has been hit hard over the past couple of years. During the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show on Sunday, WFXR News was able to learn more about the struggles both brides and vendors are facing. With many people and businesses still feeling […]
WSET
Police investigating shooting that killed Rocky Mount Man, injured another in Roanoke
ROANOKE, VA. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed and another injured in the Star City on Sunday. Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th street NW around 2:45 a.m.
