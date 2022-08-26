ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire

Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders were dispatched to Vassar Gardens Apartments just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a man who had been shot. Town of Poughkeepsie police responded to the scene and located a 27-year-old Bronx man that had been wounded. Initial emergency radio reports...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal motorcycle crash in Greene County

TOWN OF HUNTER – A Coxsackie man was killed on Sunday evening when the motorcycle he was riding struck a guide rail on Route 23A in the Town of Hunter. State Police identified the victim as Luke Niosi, 24, who was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound when he failed to keep right and struck a guiderail on the eastbound side of the road.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County

People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Six tractor-trailers catch fire in Catskill

CATSKILL – Investigators in Catskill are looking into what caused six tractor-trailers to catch fire. The Catskill Fire Department received help from nearly a dozen local fire and emergency services. It took about six hours to put the fires out. They’re crediting each other’s teamwork in preventing the fire...
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

Sword attack victim was 2004 Columbia High shooter

Sources say the victim of Monday’s sword attack at a homeless shelter in Albany is Jon Romano, the person who fired a shotgun in Columbia High School in 2004. This story was first reported by the Times Union. A teacher Romano shot in 2004 survived. An assistant principal grabbed...
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly

POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
