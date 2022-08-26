Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Woman Found Dead In Mount Hope Apartment After Fire
Police are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 56-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley. Troopers in Orange County responded to a building fire on Robbins Road in Mount Hope at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, New York State Police. Local fire departments quickly extinguished the blaze. During...
Man, 18, drowns in N.Y. lake; 2 relatives critically injured trying to save him
Bethel, N.Y. — An 18-year-old drowned in a Sullivan County, New York, lake and two family members are in critical condition, according to troopers. The two family members were trying to save their relative, troopers said. A family from Bellerose went swimming in White Lake in Bethel on Sunday...
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Troy Police name 14-year-old homicide victim
The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Troy on Saturday has been identified by police as Zaccai James.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders were dispatched to Vassar Gardens Apartments just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report of a man who had been shot. Town of Poughkeepsie police responded to the scene and located a 27-year-old Bronx man that had been wounded. Initial emergency radio reports...
18-year-old drowns in Upstate NY lake; 2 relatives who tried to save him in critical condition
Bethel, N.Y. — An 18-year-old drowned in a Sullivan County lake and two family members are in critical condition, according to troopers. The two family members in critical condition were trying to save their relative, troopers said. A family from Bellerose went swimming in White Lake in Bethel on...
Ravena man accused of inappropriate touching at pool
A Ravena man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly touching several children, and one grown man, at a local pool without their permission.
Middletown woman sentenced to 12 years for assaulting infant granddaughter
A Middletown woman convicted of assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal motorcycle crash in Greene County
TOWN OF HUNTER – A Coxsackie man was killed on Sunday evening when the motorcycle he was riding struck a guide rail on Route 23A in the Town of Hunter. State Police identified the victim as Luke Niosi, 24, who was operating a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound when he failed to keep right and struck a guiderail on the eastbound side of the road.
Davenport man arrested for unlawful eviction
Stephen Kiss, age 52, was arrested for attempting to unlawfully evict a resident in early August.
Fire breaks out overnight in Orange County
According to Google Maps, that's the New Vernon Tavern on the corner of New Vernon Road and Robbin Road.
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
WNYT
Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County
People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
WNYT
Six tractor-trailers catch fire in Catskill
CATSKILL – Investigators in Catskill are looking into what caused six tractor-trailers to catch fire. The Catskill Fire Department received help from nearly a dozen local fire and emergency services. It took about six hours to put the fires out. They’re crediting each other’s teamwork in preventing the fire...
WNYT
Sword attack victim was 2004 Columbia High shooter
Sources say the victim of Monday’s sword attack at a homeless shelter in Albany is Jon Romano, the person who fired a shotgun in Columbia High School in 2004. This story was first reported by the Times Union. A teacher Romano shot in 2004 survived. An assistant principal grabbed...
22-Year-Old Drowns While Rafting In Delaware River In Barryville
A 22-year-old man from the region drowned while rafting over the weekend. The incident took. place Sullivan County around 3:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the town of Barryville. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers responded to Indian Head Campgrounds in the town of Barryville for a report of a...
Albany woman sentenced in 2020 stabbing death
An Albany woman has been sentenced in connection with a December 2020 stabbing death. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Destiny Lanza, 25, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison.
iBerkshires.com
Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
