Bryan College Station Eagle
Sam Houston State football players eager to play at Kyle Field
Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest was blown away by Kyle Field’s environment as a fan. He’s counting on that same crowd’s intensity Saturday in helping him be at his best. Chrest wasn’t recruited by the Aggies while playing for Cy-Fair, but he got the grand...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Texas A&M slugger Mike Scanlin part of a heavy-hitter Aggie hall of fame class
Former Texas A&M outfielder Mike Scanlin made a name for himself in Aggieland with his power numbers at the plate. On Friday, he will be more than content to bat leadoff. Scanlin is one of eight Aggies who will be inducted into the athletics department hall of fame Friday during the 44th annual Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions. The class includes former football players Johnny Manziel, Mike Evans and Luke Joeckel and recently retired women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota headlines BV teams that pulled off upsets in Week 1
Week 1 of the high school football season featured plenty of exciting games across the Brazos Valley. While some times it may seem a foregone conclusion about which teams are going to win, last week proved that anything can happen on Friday night. And this isn’t a column making fun...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Haynes King, Aggies hit the reset button
Haynes King won the Texas A&M starting quarterback battle for a multitude of reasons which head coach Jimbo Fisher rattled off in his typical lightning fashion at Monday’s press conference. It was King’s throwing, running, reading, checking and effect on the game that made him the best choice. In...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball drops tournament finale to No. 6 Pitt
When the Texas A&M volleyball team was clicking within its system, it stood toe-to-toe with sixth-ranked Pittsburgh on Sunday at Reed Arena. However, inconsistency on first touches and passing pulled the Aggies out of their system too frequently. Pitt took advantage for a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 victory in the final match of the season-opening Texas A&M Invitational.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jimbo Fisher: Several things contributed to Haynes King winning A&M QB job
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. King was named the starter after Saturday's practice over junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and true freshman Conner Weigman. “There’s no deciding factor,” Fisher...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn opens football season with 55-0 victory
BRENHAM – The Blinn College Buccaneers opened the football season with a 55-0 victory over Louisiana Community College on Saturday at Cub Stadium. Blinn rolled up 580 yards, holding Community Christian to 14. Blinn had 10 sacks for 78 yards and came up with two interceptions, one by freshman defensive back Mikado Hinson Jr., from College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's soccer team grabs 3-0 victory
The Blinn College men’s soccer team defeated Crush FC 3-0 on Saturday at Holht Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Bryson Bolton, Flynn Toon and Toby Lansdowne scored goals for the Buccaneers (2-0). Anderson Micolta had two assists while Lansdowne and Felix Mesquita each had one. Keepers Kevin Pena and Finn Rushton each worked a half.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie wins Bangkok Open; 3 Aggies at U.S. Open
Former A&M player wins Bangkok Open: Aggie Valentin Vacherot defeated Nam Hoang Ly 6-3, 7-6 (4) to win the Bangkok Open Challenger on Sunday morning. It was Vacherot’s first career Association of Tennis Professionals Challenger title. The 23-year-old became the second player from Monaco to win a challenger title. The other was Jean-Rene Lisnard in 2004. Vacherot, ranked 344th, was a qualifier and had to win two matches to reach the round of 32. He then beat Gage Brymer 6-1, 6-4; No. 318 Nicola Kuhn 7-5, 6-3; No. 248 Kyrian Jacquet 6-3, 6-2; and No. 264 ranked and second-seeded Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, to reach the finals to face the 328th-ranked Ly. Vacherot played at A&M from 2017-2021 finishing as the program’s leader in dual singles wins at 86-21.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Grazingland Animal Nutrition Laboratory relocates to Texas A&M campus
To better utilize technology and cross-discipline expertise in servicing the needs of ranchers across Texas, the Grazingland Animal Nutrition, GAN, Laboratory is relocating from Temple to the main campus of Texas A&M University in Bryan-College Station. Doug Tolleson, Texas A&M AgriLife Research range management specialist currently in Sonora, will serve...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 30
The Texas Renaissance Festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 8 through Nov. 27. 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. $7.50 to $29. texrenfest.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ballots have been set for Bryan, College Station school district elections
Both Bryan and College Station have contested school board races that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, along with a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election (VATRE) for those in the College Station school district. All incumbents in the six places – three on each board – up for election have...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Levine announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 2
David Levine announced his candidacy last week for the College Station City Council, Place 2 seat, and if elected, said he wants to see continued growth for the city. “I see so much growth going into the next 10 or 15 years, and I would really love to be a part of and help guide the city to becoming the business-friendly growth medium that it could be,” he said.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners hear petition from Texas A&M students to have MSC polling site return
Brazos County commissioners heard from seven Texas A&M University students Tuesday morning, petitioning for the return of the Memorial Student Center on the A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election. The Memorial Student Center will be a polling location on Election Day. The commissioners finalized early...
Bryan College Station Eagle
County Indigent Health Care program begins Thursday
The County Indigent Health Care Program will begin its 37th year in Brazos County on Thursday, and indigent residents are being encouraged to apply. To qualify for the program, applicants must be a resident of the county in which they apply and intend to stay, fill out the application form, must use approved physicians and must furnish information and documents required to verify residency, income, resources and size of family.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Be patient with those slow drivers
I took my sick hen to the doctor, containing her in a wire crate. I wanted to drive more slowly than usual and start and stop gradually so as not to put more movement pressure on her than necessary. While most people were seemingly patient with me, one person blew...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves $7.3 million contract to redevelop former Macy's department store
College Station City Council members approved a $7.3 million contract Thursday to purchase the former Macy’s department store property at Post Oak Mall to activate and repurpose the property to be a catalyst for redevelopment, according to Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development. “In 2019, we...
