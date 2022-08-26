ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KIII TV3

Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
AUSTIN, TX
KIII TV3

Texans can prepay college costs with Texas Tuition Promise Fund

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cost of higher education continues to climb. Since 1980, the cost of tuition, fees, and room and board grew 169%, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. But, there are options that parents can consider as soon...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

State Fair announces winners of 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards

It's now time to mark down your food stops at this year's State Fair of Texas!. The State Fair on Sunday announced the winners of the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards, which honors the top dishes in the categories of sweet, savory and creative. The awards season began with 51...
TEXAS STATE

