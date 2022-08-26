Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
KIII TV3
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
KIII TV3
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
KIII TV3
Texans can prepay college costs with Texas Tuition Promise Fund
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cost of higher education continues to climb. Since 1980, the cost of tuition, fees, and room and board grew 169%, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. But, there are options that parents can consider as soon...
KIII TV3
State Fair announces winners of 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards
It's now time to mark down your food stops at this year's State Fair of Texas!. The State Fair on Sunday announced the winners of the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards, which honors the top dishes in the categories of sweet, savory and creative. The awards season began with 51...
