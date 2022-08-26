WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 96 with a 40% chance of storms. A few of the storms this afternoon may become severe. Hail and high winds would be the threats we would be keeping an eye out for. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO