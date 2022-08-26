Public Safety

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

WUSA9

Person shot multiple times, killed in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person has died after being shot multiple times in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to an apartment complex on Vernon Square Drive, off of Richmond Highway, in Hybla Valley before 1:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Leesburg police: Suspicious incident involving child

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Leesburg police said they were investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers said the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped […]
LEESBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU

Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

Woman carjacked by man armed with rifle, police report says

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. Police are still searching for two men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department's First District responded to the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Vienna Police cite pickleball players for making racket at Glyndon Park

Pickleball has evidently become a hot nighttime activity in the Town of Vienna. Vienna police have issued six noise violations this year for players hitting the courts at Glyndon Park (300 Glyndon Street) after hours, according to the department. The most recent issues were reported on Aug. 20 and 24,...
VIENNA, VA
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Suspect arrested in Braddock neighborhood shooting

The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in the Braddock neighborhood this weekend. The shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street, police said in a release. “APD has arrested Tykeece Simms, 21, a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Thief caught on camera using tow truck to snatch car in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Lyndon Bilal only had his Honda Accord Hybrid Sport for six weeks before it was stolen from in front of his home. Bilal’s Nest camera caught the deed at 4:18 a.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King AVE Southeast, D.C. It only took 120 seconds for his car to be gone. An apparently unmarked tow truck hooked Bilal’s car in such a hurry the Honda dropped off the towing mechanism, possibly damaging the car, and leaving a streak of oil on the pavement.
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC TV

Person hit by D.C. Metro train, sent to hospital with minor injuries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is investigating an incident in which a person was hit by a train at a D.C. Metro station. According to a tweet from WMATA, the agency is investigating an incident of a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom-George Washington University Station. Silver Line trains are currently single tracking between Foggy Bottom in D.C. and Clarendon in Virginia and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.
WASHINGTON, DC

