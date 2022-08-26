ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Eli Cox to anchor 2022 version of the Big Blue Wall

It’s been a competitive fall camp for the Kentucky Wildcats’ Big Blue Wall as new offensive line coach Zach Yenser will have a deep rotation for the 2022 season. However, there’s little doubt who will be the anchor up front this year as Eli Cox will lock down the coveted center position.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keith Taylor: With expectations high for the football Wildcats, is another 10-win season on horizon?

The expectations are high as they should be for Kentucky this season. In two of the past four years, the Wildcats have notched 10 victories, both of which culminated with a win in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky defeated Penn State on New Year’s Day in 2018 and knocked off Iowa a year ago in Orlando. Mark Stoops is on the verge of becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach, needing just two wins to surpass the late Paul “Bear” Bryant on the ledger.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Football
Outsider.com

Kentucky Wildcats: Top 10 Restaurants in Lexington on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. Kentucky Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. We’re not here to discuss whether Kentucky is a football school or a basketball school. We’re here to say that – regardless if you stand with Coach Cal or Coach Stoops – as long as you bleed Big Blue, you’re gonna get well-fed if you’re in Lexington restaurants on gameday.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington kid shot, killed honored with scholarship fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been six months since a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Lexington. A Lexington organization is teaming up to honor the boy with a scholarship fund. Landon Hayes played football with the Lexington ravens travel football team and...
LEXINGTON, KY
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Mike Stoops
foxlexington.com

New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Field#American Football
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region

Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy