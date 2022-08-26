The expectations are high as they should be for Kentucky this season. In two of the past four years, the Wildcats have notched 10 victories, both of which culminated with a win in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky defeated Penn State on New Year’s Day in 2018 and knocked off Iowa a year ago in Orlando. Mark Stoops is on the verge of becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach, needing just two wins to surpass the late Paul “Bear” Bryant on the ledger.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO