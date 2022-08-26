Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Eli Cox to anchor 2022 version of the Big Blue Wall
It’s been a competitive fall camp for the Kentucky Wildcats’ Big Blue Wall as new offensive line coach Zach Yenser will have a deep rotation for the 2022 season. However, there’s little doubt who will be the anchor up front this year as Eli Cox will lock down the coveted center position.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky shares hilarious video of actor Steve Zahn filling in for Wildcats OC Rich Scangarello
Kentucky has a new offensive coordinator, Rich Scangarello, this season. For part of a day, the Wildcats had a fill-in OC, Steve Zahn. Zahn, an Emmy-nominated actor and Kentucky fan, gave his best shot at being Mark Stoops’ OC in a hilarious video shared by the team’s official Twitter account:
WKYT 27
‘Heartbreaking:’ Lexington Legends president reacts to shooting near ballpark
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing from officials with the Lexington Legends after this weekend’s shooting near the ballpark that left seven people injured. It was one of three shootings across the city early Saturday morning. Team President Andy Shea said it was terrifying to hear about this...
Keith Taylor: With expectations high for the football Wildcats, is another 10-win season on horizon?
The expectations are high as they should be for Kentucky this season. In two of the past four years, the Wildcats have notched 10 victories, both of which culminated with a win in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky defeated Penn State on New Year’s Day in 2018 and knocked off Iowa a year ago in Orlando. Mark Stoops is on the verge of becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach, needing just two wins to surpass the late Paul “Bear” Bryant on the ledger.
Kentucky Wildcats: Top 10 Restaurants in Lexington on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. Kentucky Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. We’re not here to discuss whether Kentucky is a football school or a basketball school. We’re here to say that – regardless if you stand with Coach Cal or Coach Stoops – as long as you bleed Big Blue, you’re gonna get well-fed if you’re in Lexington restaurants on gameday.
foxlexington.com
Lexington kid shot, killed honored with scholarship fund
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been six months since a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Lexington. A Lexington organization is teaming up to honor the boy with a scholarship fund. Landon Hayes played football with the Lexington ravens travel football team and...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
foxlexington.com
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
foxlexington.com
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
WKYT 27
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region
Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
WUKY
String of weekend shootings in Lexington again puts crime issue front and center
It's becoming an all-too-familiar pattern — new incidents of violence take the spotlight, leading to renewed calls for a fresh look at programs used in other cities and pressure on city leaders to defend the current anti-violence strategies. The latest string of shootings took place on Saturday, wounding a...
Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space
It's happening again. Ford trucks are piling up in a holding area at the Kentucky Speedway. We though the microchip shortage was over? The post Ford Has So Many Unfinished Trucks It Can Be Seen From Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
