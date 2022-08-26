Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
No outdoor burning allowed in City, recreational fires permitted
The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office issued an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated areas of Snohomish County effective Monday, June 22. The restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires. Lynnwood Today reached out to the Lynnwood Fire Department for clarification on the City’s policies and Fire Chief Scott...
Youth 18 and younger can ride transit for free starting Sept. 1
Beginning Sept. 1, riders 18 and younger can ride for free on transit systems across Washington, including Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit and Sound Transit. With the launch of the Free Youth Transit Pass program, young riders can use current classic blue youth ORCA...
Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl
Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
Lynnwood Neighborhood Center receives $1 million from Snohomish County
Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright on Mondauy presented Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) with a ceremonial check for $1 million to support the construction of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which will be located next to Trinity Lutheran Church. “We’re incredibly grateful for all of the many partners we’ve had...
County Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigns to join county executive’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Lynnwood resident Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer. A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.
Skandia Folk Dance Society holding First Friday Dance in Lynnwood Sept. 2
Skandia Folk Dance Society will hold its First Friday Dance in person this Friday, Sept. 2, from 7:30–10 p.m.at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. The evening will start with a 7:30 p.m. class, Mona’s Festvals, a fun pattern waltz danced to the music “Födelsedagsvals till Mona,’’ composed by Benny Andersson. He was a member of the Swedish musical group ABBA and leader of the Orsa Spelmänslag.
County Executive Somers proposes body camera contract for sheriff’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has proposed a motion to the Snohomish County Council for the purchase of 340 body-worn cameras for Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives. These cameras are intended to improve the transparency of interactions between law enforcement and the public, Somers said, and follows...
