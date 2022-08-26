Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Lynnwood resident Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer. A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO