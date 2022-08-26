Read full article on original website
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
Blank check: Chagrin Falls writes off Chardon NDCL with nothing but zeroes
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Chagrin Falls as it controlled Chardon NDCL's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 29. Chagrin Falls charged in front of Chardon NDCL 3-0 to begin the final half.
Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic
Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
Storms bring stunning skies, waterspouts in NE Ohio
Multiple FOX 8 viewers have sent in their photos from around Northeast Ohio Monday night as storms continue to roll through the area.
FOX 8 FOX Trot winner announced
Here’s everything you need to know about this year's FOX 8 FOX Trot.
NWS issues hazard warning for Northeast Ohio beaches
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement in Northeast Ohio's coastal counties for the high risk of rip currents.
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
Oregon authorities investigate death linked to hammock, similar to case in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities in Oregon are investigating the death of a student who died in a hammock accident Monday in an incident that appears similar to the deaths of two Cleveland Heights girls in 2020. The Oregonian reported that a 19-year-old student died and a pair of 18-year-old...
Route 8 South reopens at Central Interchange after crash in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The temporary closure of Route 8 South near the Central Interchange in Akron has been lifted and the roadway reopened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Route 8 South had been closed due to a crash with drivers experiencing stop-and-go traffic as of 7:25 a.m. Traffic conditions have...
Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey
Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they can have negative impacts on...
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner
Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
Toddler identified in fatal Ohio Turnpike crash
Traffic is backed up along a portion of the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash, according to the OhGo traffic monitoring website.
Lake Man Indicted in Ongoing Skilled Gaming Gambling Investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Lake Township man who owned and operated a Route 62 business in Plain Township has been indicted on federal gambling charges. 47-year-old Steven Saris who was associated with Cafe 62 between 2012 and 2018 is charged with ‘operating an illegal gambling business’.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
