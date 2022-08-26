KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least two years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Trevon Weindorff, 23, was convicted of attempted first degree assault and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. He was originally charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. In a plea agreement, he pleaded no contest to the lesser charges. A judge Monday sentenced him to two to five years in prison on the attempted assault charge and one year on the weapons charge. Both sentences to be served at the same time.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO