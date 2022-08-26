Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball named 2022 Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Four members of the 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team have been named to the 2022 Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team. The Lopers and No. 2 Washburn each went 4-0 this past weekend with No. 30 Central Washington (2-2), Midwestern State of Texas (1-3) and Minot State of North Dakota (0-4) rounding out the field. New Victorian Inn & Suites and Cunningham’s sponsored the event.
KSNB Local4
Huskers prepare for North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska opens its 2022 home schedule on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage. Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College nets two GPAC Soccer Player of the Week honors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first week of the NAIA college soccer season has come and gone. The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced its Men’s and Women’s Players of the Week Tuesday. On the men’s side, Broncos forward David Panter won Offensive Player of the Week:. “David...
KSNB Local4
Fierce week of sports on full display in Top 5 Plays
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another action packed week of sports for our local area high schoolers!. 5. Quentin Morris, a key player in Centura footballs 28-0 victory over GICC. 4. Margaret Haarberg contributes big for Kearney Catholic volleyball in 3-1 over Columbus Scotus. 3. Drew Lally finds himself...
KSNB Local4
Cactus Jack’s returns to State Fair for 13th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A fan-favorite food stand has returned to the State Fair in 2022. Cactus Jack’s has been serving up award winning food, like the “Tumbleweed”, “Redneck Reuben”, and their new winner “Buckshot” for the last 13 years. Usually with...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln ready for gameday visitors
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced on Monday that Lincoln is ready to welcome visitors for another season of Nebraska football. The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 against North Dakota. Important reminders:. The University of Nebraska enforces...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
KSNB Local4
New Wayne State, Creighton partnership targets nursing shortage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Creighton University banners are officially flying on the Wayne State College campus. It’s all because of a new partnership between the two in an accelerated nursing program in Grand Island. Nursing students are able to take three years of courses on the WSC campus...
KSNB Local4
Cirque Ma’Ceo brings thrills to Nebraska State Fair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fairgoers will find themselves immersed in a world of acrobatic feats and exotic horses when they attend Cirque Ma’Ceo at the Nebraska State Fair. Performances will be at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4; and 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in the Heartland Events Center. Admission to Cirque Ma’Ceo is free with paid gate admission.
KSNB Local4
Older Nebraskans get informed about wellness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Older Nebraskans explored their wellness options with vendors ranging from insurance providers to assistant living facilities set up shop to inform older Nebraskans how their services are best suited with Nebraskans need. This years attendees appreciated the growth in specific areas of need in central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Dallas Brass to hold artist in residence program, concert in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Hastings Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 to serve as artist in residence at Hastings Public Schools. They will conduct master classes with Hastings College students and perform, both on their own and in a concert with students.
KSNB Local4
Temps will be mild, the rain will be scarce..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The week will be characterized by a very persistent stretch of warm weather, but unfortunately there are very few opportunities for rain to latch onto. High pressure will build into the region tonight resulting in clear skies and light winds, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 50s, which is below the 60 degree average for this time of year. Tuesday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. which will be rubber stamped each successive day through the next week.
KSNB Local4
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022. The man, who may also go by...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison for East Lawn trailer court shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least two years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Trevon Weindorff, 23, was convicted of attempted first degree assault and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. He was originally charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. In a plea agreement, he pleaded no contest to the lesser charges. A judge Monday sentenced him to two to five years in prison on the attempted assault charge and one year on the weapons charge. Both sentences to be served at the same time.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
KSNB Local4
Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend
FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
KSNB Local4
Before the Casket: Omaha activists highlight the impacts of gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gun violence in America has taken the lives of many. In Omaha, community organizations and activists are doing what they can to curb those senseless deaths and make a difference. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,”...
KSNB Local4
ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. It also signaled legal action, warning the district in a letter to preserve all documents and communication records leading to the district’s decision this summer to eliminate the program and newspaper.
KSNB Local4
Death row inmate dies at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) -A 45-year-old death row inmate died on Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. According to officials, 45-year-old Patrick Schroeder died at the TSCI. Schroeder’s sentence at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services began on Aug. 31, 2006 on charges out of Pawnee County that included first-degree murder and forgery.
KSNB Local4
Hall County commissioner aims to educate others after dog bite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After taking a dog bite to the arm this month, Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt made an effort to educate others on what to do an such unexpected circumstance. He informed the other commissioners of the encounter and invited an animal control officer to speak during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
