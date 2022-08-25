Effective: 2022-08-30 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. High temperatures will rise well into the 80s at the beaches and into the 90s away from the immediate coast by this weekend. Humid conditions will make it feel even hotter. Lows will only fall into the 70s each night. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO