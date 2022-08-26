ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

richlandsource.com

Miamisburg drops zeroes on Bellbrook

Defense dominated as Miamisburg pitched a 3-0 shutout of Bellbrook in Ohio boys soccer on August 27. The first half gave Miamisburg a 3-0 lead over Bellbrook.
MIAMISBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville dismantles Loveland

Impressive was a ready adjective for Dayton Centerville's 4-1 throttling of Loveland at Loveland High on August 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 4-1 advantage over Loveland through the first half.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Too wild to tame: New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic topples Grove City Christian

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic dumped Grove City Christian 20-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. In recent action on August 19, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Grove City Christian took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on August 19 at Grove City Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Xenia, OH
City
Miamisburg, OH
Xenia, OH
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore engulfs Galena Columbus in point barrage

Mogadore's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Galena Columbus 48-13 on August 27 in Ohio football action. Mogadore opened with a 14-6 advantage over Galena Columbus through the first quarter.
MOGADORE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions

KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

