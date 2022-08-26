Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
richlandsource.com
Miamisburg drops zeroes on Bellbrook
Defense dominated as Miamisburg pitched a 3-0 shutout of Bellbrook in Ohio boys soccer on August 27. The first half gave Miamisburg a 3-0 lead over Bellbrook.
richlandsource.com
Springboro flexes defensive muscle to keep Cincinnati Sycamore off the scoreboard
Springboro corralled Cincinnati Sycamore's offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory on August 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Springboro drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Cincinnati Sycamore after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville dismantles Loveland
Impressive was a ready adjective for Dayton Centerville's 4-1 throttling of Loveland at Loveland High on August 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 4-1 advantage over Loveland through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic topples Grove City Christian
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic dumped Grove City Christian 20-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. In recent action on August 19, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Grove City Christian took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on August 19 at Grove City Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore engulfs Galena Columbus in point barrage
Mogadore's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Galena Columbus 48-13 on August 27 in Ohio football action. Mogadore opened with a 14-6 advantage over Galena Columbus through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Bremen blankets Sidney Lehman Catholic with swarming defensive effort
New Bremen's defense throttled Sidney Lehman Catholic, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on August 27 in Ohio football action. The last time New Bremen and Sidney Lehman Catholic played in a 58-0 game on August 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
onefootdown.com
The spread for Notre Dame VS Ohio State widens even more for game week
Welcome to game week! It’s been a long, long offseason — but it’s finally game week for the season opener for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s the biggest game of the week with ESPN’s...
dayton.com
Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions
KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns
A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
UPDATE: Springfield Commission declares day in honor of fallen Clark County deputy
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @7 p.m.:. Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland officially declared July 24 as Deputy Matthew Yates Day each year in Springfield. “The community is deeply moved and deeply hurt by what happened,” Mayor Warren Copeland said. “Matthew was a great young man. He was a valuable asset...
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
Fox 19
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
614now.com
Here’s when the first Ohio location of this national Southern-inspired restaurant chain is opening
A little Southern charm is coming to the Columbus area. Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, the popular Asheville, North Carolina-based restaurant chain, is slated to open its first-ever Ohio location in October, although an exact date was not announced. The eatery will be located at 1678 Lane Ave. in...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Ohio abduction attempt caught on camera
Video shows terrifying moments a man attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Ohio.
Comments / 0