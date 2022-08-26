Read full article on original website
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Daily News
Prep roundup: Rams top Eastside, garner 1st win
Interlachen Junior-Senior High’s volleyball team swept visiting Gainesville Eastside High 25-13, 25-20, 25-6 to get their first win of the season Monday night. “We needed that one bad,” Interlachen…
Interlachen, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Keystone Heights High School football team will have a game with Interlachen JrSr High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Keystone Heights High SchoolInterlachen JrSr High School.
First Coast News
Trinity Christian football coach Verlon Dorminey is thankful for a second chance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Trinity Christian Conquerors head coach Verlon Dorminey has been placing the sideline as the Conquerors head man for 32 years. During his time at the helm, Dorminey has won 9 state titles. But last season Dorminey missed a game during his team run to the state after he blacked out.
Daily News
Defensive Stalwarts
Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
Florida Memorial wins first HBCU Classic of 2022
Florida Memorial got off to a great start and was able to hold off Edward Waters for a win in the Big Cat Classic. The post Florida Memorial wins first HBCU Classic of 2022 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Daily News
Authorities: Teens inflict extensive damage on former middle school
Three 14-year-olds have been accused of going “on a rampage” over the weekend in a closed Palatka middle school, causing at least $100,000 in damages. Nearly every room in the former Jenkins Middle…
Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
Daily News
School district breaks down revitalization plan costs
CRESCENT CITY – Money was on local residents’ minds as Putnam County School District officials spent more than two hours answering questions regarding the agency’s plan to build new schools. …
TODAY.com
Frightening video shows wheel fall off of moving school bus
A school bus driver’s quick-thinking saved lives in Jacksonville, Florida, after the wheel of their moving school bus fell off. It marked the second time in the same week that a wheel fell off a bus in the Duval County School District.Aug. 29, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Bradford Middle School classes canceled Tuesday, Wednesday due to storm damage
Classes at Bradford Middle School will be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday due to water that entered the main building during a storm Sunday night, the school district said Monday. The Bradford County School District said classes will resume Thursday at the school on North Orange Street in Starke. All other...
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
Daily News
Clayton Arthur Frank
Clayton Arthur Frank, passed away at his home Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. “Junior” came to live in Crescent City at age 4 from Starke. He was a 1946 graduate of…
News4Jax.com
Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
Daily News
Palatka beleaguered but primed for growth, study finds
Palatka probably isn’t ready for a business incubator, but the city can encourage economic growth in other ways, according to research findings presented at Thursday’s commission meeting. For the…
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 083022
The administration of the estate of John Kelly Taggart, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 115 N Summit St, Crescent City, FL 32112. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
Clay County hosting a hurricane kit giveaway this season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Clay County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with State Farm to offer 100 hurricane kits to low-income individuals and families in Clay County this Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at ReStore of Clay County Habitat for Humanity. This event will host a drive through distribution until...
News4Jax.com
Loretto Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loretto Elementary School was evacuated Monday due to a gas leak, News4JAX has learned. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the leak in a large propane tank behind the school has been stopped. At last check, firefighters were taking air quality readings in the...
fox35orlando.com
Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
