Palatka, FL

Daily News

Defensive Stalwarts

Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Palatka, FL
Palatka, FL
Palatka, FL
Action News Jax

Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Clayton Arthur Frank

Clayton Arthur Frank, passed away at his home Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. “Junior” came to live in Crescent City at age 4 from Starke. He was a 1946 graduate of…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 083022

The administration of the estate of John Kelly Taggart, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 115 N Summit St, Crescent City, FL 32112. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Loretto Elementary School evacuated due to gas leak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loretto Elementary School was evacuated Monday due to a gas leak, News4JAX has learned. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the leak in a large propane tank behind the school has been stopped. At last check, firefighters were taking air quality readings in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Waterspout spotted off Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A waterspout appeared off the Volusia County coast near Daytona Beach and Ponce Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 2 p.m., NWS officials said on Twitter they were monitoring the waterspout that ultimately remained over the waters. A Special Marine Warning was put in place from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard County line once the waterspout was seen. The NWS said the waterspout ended at 2:04 p.m., allowing the warning to expire.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

