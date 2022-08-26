Read full article on original website
27 First News
James L. Campbell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Campbell, 79, of Boardman passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, with his four children by his side. Jim was born January 6, 1943 in Youngstown, son of James and Agnes Lally Campbell. After graduating from Canfield High School, Jim enlisted in the Air...
27 First News
Richard M. Anderson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Richard M. Anderson, 79, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 24, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of James E. and Margaret L. Jenkins Anderson. Richard was a graduate of Chaney High School. He was a United States Army veteran.
27 First News
Lela Pearl Hart, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lela Pearl (Scott) Hart, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Lela was born on April 7, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Reynold and Beatrice (Stallings) Scott. On October 8, 1960, she was united in marriage...
27 First News
Sharon Wolikow, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Wolikow passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Omni Manor Nursing Home, with her family by her side. Sharon was born October 8, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of Adalene Connelly and her adopted stepmother and stepfather, Hump and Ethel Campbell. She...
27 First News
John “Jack” Young, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Young, passed away on August 29, 2022, at Select Specialty. He was born on October 19, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Jane Wilkins Young. He graduated from Wilson High School, class of 1972. John was a veteran of...
27 First News
Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, 77, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Assumption Village. Richard, known by family and friends as “Zeke,” was born April 28, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Norma Benini Zelanka.
27 First News
Pasquale D. Agresta, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Pasquale D. Agresta, 89, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 27. Pasquale...
27 First News
Yvonne Elaine Jones, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our family recently lost a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will forever be missed. Yvonne Elaine Jones, 74, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born January 22, 1948 in Salem, daughter of the late John and...
27 First News
David Eugene Criss, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Criss, 63, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was born November 29, 1958 in Salem, son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Criss. David had worked at the Masco Workshop in Boardman...
27 First News
Hugo Emil Silwanus, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA – Hugo Emil Silwanus, 77, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 7, 1945 in Spangdahlem, Germany, the son of the late Johann Friederich and Elisabeth Silwanus. Hugo retired as a truck driver. He was a member of Columbiana...
27 First News
Jerry W. Seem, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry W. Seem, 86, formerly of Water Street in Poland, passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born June 24, 1936, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a son of Verne and Isabel (Gibson)...
27 First News
Florence Louise Highfield, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Louise Highfield, 84, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Circle of Care. Florence was born on July 9, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Leo Sylvester and Christine (Graff) McQuillan. Florence was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School and was a homemaker.
27 First News
Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, 72, of Boardman, died Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born December 27, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of John and Antionette (Church) Egley and had been a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Michael Lunich, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness of his family to announce the death of Michael Lunich, 87, who passed on Sunday, August 28, 2022 surrounded by them. Michael was born February 9, 1935 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael John and Claire (Boris) Lunich.
27 First News
Paul Pasquinelli, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Pasquinelli, 64, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home with his devoted wife by his side. He was born November 20, 1957 to the late Mary (DeSalvo) and Geno Pasquinelli, joining his sisters, Rosanne (Mike) Dando and Angela (Terry) Bogan. Paul was...
27 First News
Audrey Ellen Racz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Ellen Racz, 75, formerly of Carnegie Avenue passed away Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge. Audrey was born May 8, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Nancy Pavelko Racz and was a lifelong area...
27 First News
David William Bardo, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David William Bardo, 78, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born March 6, 1944 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Ethel Gordon Bardo. Dave was a farmer and most recently a salesman with Witmer’s, Inc. He...
27 First News
James Edward McFarland, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E McFarland, 72, of Salem passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. James was born in Salem, Ohio on November 29, 1949 to the late Marvin and Mildred (Taylor) McFarland. James was a loving husband and father....
27 First News
Martha Lee Alberti, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Lee Alberti, 59, of Boardman, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 after a prolonged illness. Martha was born March 15, 1963, daughter of the late Patrick and Rita (Guerriero) Alberti. She went on to become a STNA and spent the rest of her life...
27 First News
Mariann Zillo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Mariann Zillo, on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mariann was born June 21, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Alfonso and Mary Gualtieri Carducci. A...
