A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ex-Louisville Cop Pleads Guilty To Federal Conspiracy Charge In Breonna Taylor Case
A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge. Federal investigators said Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with another detective to create a...
Oregon Woman Deemed 'The Puppeteer' Behind The Brutal Death Of Her Husband
When Bill Exum was killed, it shocked those who knew him that someone wanted him dead. It turned out the murderer was someone very close to home. On the evening of March 21, 1999, Gresham, Oregon police officers responded to a 911 call regarding 39-year-old William “Bill” Exum. Bill’s wife, Carolyn, had asked a neighbor to report the emergency: Bill had been attacked and killed in the family’s makeshift office in the garage during a home invasion.
‘You’re Gonna Want To Put A Needle In My Arm’: How An Elderly Serial Killer Confessed His Way To The Death Penalty
In Watertown, Wisconsin, Timothy Heck and his girlfriend, Kelly Drew, were attending a wedding reception on August 9, 1980 at the Concord House, a local venue. The 19-year-old high school sweethearts were looking toward the future. He wanted to be a farmer. She’d just finished beauty school. They had...
'I Would Have Tried To Stop Him': Sister Of A ‘House Of Horrors’ Serial Killer Speaks Out
A report of a sexual assault in East Cleveland 13 years ago led to the discovery of an unsettling murder spree that left a permanent shadow on the city. On September 29, 2009, 36-year-old Latundra Billups told police that after partying with a man named Anthony Sowell at his home, he raped and choked her with a cord before she eventually managed to escape.
Prosecutor Who Allegedly Beat Ex-Wife To Death In Front Of Their Kids Objects To No-Contact Order
A former North Dakota prosecutor charged in the brutal beating death of his ex-wife in front of their kids is objecting to a judge's ruling that he have no contact with them. Anders Odegaard, 31, is accused of beating his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, 31, to death in his home in Warren, Minnesota — an area in northwest Minnesota that's about 100 miles north of Fargo, North Dakota — on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He is currently charged with second-degree murder, after Carissa Odegaard was declared brain dead as a result of her injuries the following day.
Inmates Charged In Whitey Bulger's Death Knew He Was Being Transferred To Their Prison
Inmates at a troubled West Virginia prison where James “Whitey” Bulger was beaten to death found out ahead of time that the notorious Boston gangster would be arriving, according to new details revealed in court. Sean McKinnon, who is accused of acting as a lookout while two other...
Woman Allegedly Held Captive By Ex-Husband For Days In 2017 Endures Cross Examination By Him
Trevor Summers faces nearly a dozen charges related to his alleged 2017 plot to kidnap his ex, Alisa Mathewson, kill her and then himself. She testified against him on Tuesday, and he fired his lawyer to personally cross-examine her on Wednesday. A Florida man who allegedly tied his wife to...
First Murder Trial Underway For Family Massacre That Left Eight Dead In Rural Ohio
Four members of the Wagner family were charged in the 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County, Ohio. The first trial — of eldest son George Wagner IV — began this week. The first trial for one of the suspects accused of a...
Girlfriend Of Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested For Allegedly Punching Him During Argument
The girlfriend of the controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested for allegedly punching him during an argument at an upscale restaurant in Miami. Rachel Wattley, 25, was taken into custody early Monday morning, according to multiple media reports. She was charged with one count of a misdemeanor battery, according to...
New Orleans Man Wrongfully Convicted Of Rape At 17 Freed After 36 Years In Prison
Sullivan Walter had his 36-year-old conviction for a 1986 rape he didn't commit formally vacated this week. The 53-year-old has spent his entire adult life in prison. A Black Louisiana man who spent nearly four decades in prison after he was wrongly convicted as a teenager in a 1986 rape was exonerated this week.
Court Upholds Conviction And Sentence Of Woman Who Beheaded Ex’s Mother
“We can finally put this chapter to an end and remember Micki for the person she was and not how her life ended,” Micki Davis’ family said in a statement after Kansas’ Supreme Court affirmed Rachael Hilyard’s sentence and conviction. A Kansas woman who decapitated his...
What To Know About A Pregnant Florida Mom’s Murder Before ‘Cold Justice’ Returns
When “Cold Justice” returns on Saturday, September 3 at 8/7c on Oxygen, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her fellow investigators will be digging deep into a new batch of unsolved homicides. Working with local law enforcement, “Cold Justice” has already helped secure 55 arrests and 21 convictions. Upcoming...
Woman Found Guilty Of Scheme To Poison Ex-Boyfriend's Oatmeal And Then Strangle Him To Death With His Favorite Tie
An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning her ex-boyfriend’s oatmeal with fentanyl before strangling him to death with his favorite tie. A Hamilton County jury found Heidi Littlefield, 42, guilty of murder and two felony charges of conspiracy to commit murder on Tuesday after a weeklong trial. Prosecutors said...
Texas Woman Who Blamed Husband’s Drowning On Mystery Man Now Charged With Murder
A person called 911 to report a woman holding a possibly deceased male in a Denton, Texas, creek. Dora Alvarez Maldonado reportedly told responders that "an unknown male" was responsible. A woman who allegedly told police that someone came and killed her husband is now charged with murder. Dora Alvarez...
Mafia Hitman, Two Other Men Indicted In Boston Mob Boss James 'Whitey' Bulger’s 2018 Prison Killing
Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero, and Sean McKinnon all face charges in connection to the 2018 killing of James "Whitey" Bulger, who was beaten to death in his cell at UPS Hazleton hours after he was transferred from a Florida prison. Three men, including a former mafia...
Accused Whitey Bulger Murder Look-Out Ordered Held Without Bail
Sean McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout for the men who allegedly killed Boston mobster Whitey Bulger in prison in 2018. He was subsequently released on probation before he was charged in the case. A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger...
Convicted Felon Indicted For 1986 Murder Of College Student Found Strangled To Death In Woods
For 36 years Robert Gravel carried a photo of his murdered daughter Claire in his wallet, hoping for justice. The same image was used Wednesday to announce a suspect had been indicted for the Massachusetts college student’s 1986 murder, more than three decades after Claire Gravel was found strangled to death in the woods along a highway by three construction workers.
Alleged Duck Sauce Killer's Full Suicide Note Revealed By His Widow's Lawyer
A recent court filing has put the lengthy suicide note left behind by the murder suspect known as the “Duck Sauce Killer” into the public record. Glenn Hirsch, 51, sustained a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this month just hours before he was set to appear in a New York court to face murder charges. His suicide came after he allegedly became “overwhelmed” by the media attention surrounding the 2021 murder of Chinese food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, 41, whom Hirsch was accused of fatally shooting.
