ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

Oregon Woman Deemed 'The Puppeteer' Behind The Brutal Death Of Her Husband

When Bill Exum was killed, it shocked those who knew him that someone wanted him dead. It turned out the murderer was someone very close to home. On the evening of March 21, 1999, Gresham, Oregon police officers responded to a 911 call regarding 39-year-old William “Bill” Exum. Bill’s wife, Carolyn, had asked a neighbor to report the emergency: Bill had been attacked and killed in the family’s makeshift office in the garage during a home invasion.
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Prosecutor Who Allegedly Beat Ex-Wife To Death In Front Of Their Kids Objects To No-Contact Order

A former North Dakota prosecutor charged in the brutal beating death of his ex-wife in front of their kids is objecting to a judge's ruling that he have no contact with them. Anders Odegaard, 31, is accused of beating his ex-wife, Carissa Odegaard, 31, to death in his home in Warren, Minnesota — an area in northwest Minnesota that's about 100 miles north of Fargo, North Dakota — on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He is currently charged with second-degree murder, after Carissa Odegaard was declared brain dead as a result of her injuries the following day.
WARREN, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Domestic Violence#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Music Industry#Tmz#Oxygen Com
Oxygen

Accused Whitey Bulger Murder Look-Out Ordered Held Without Bail

Sean McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout for the men who allegedly killed Boston mobster Whitey Bulger in prison in 2018. He was subsequently released on probation before he was charged in the case. A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Oxygen

Convicted Felon Indicted For 1986 Murder Of College Student Found Strangled To Death In Woods

For 36 years Robert Gravel carried a photo of his murdered daughter Claire in his wallet, hoping for justice. The same image was used Wednesday to announce a suspect had been indicted for the Massachusetts college student’s 1986 murder, more than three decades after Claire Gravel was found strangled to death in the woods along a highway by three construction workers.
SALEM, MA
Oxygen

Alleged Duck Sauce Killer's Full Suicide Note Revealed By His Widow's Lawyer

A recent court filing has put the lengthy suicide note left behind by the murder suspect known as the “Duck Sauce Killer” into the public record. Glenn Hirsch, 51, sustained a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this month just hours before he was set to appear in a New York court to face murder charges. His suicide came after he allegedly became “overwhelmed” by the media attention surrounding the 2021 murder of Chinese food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, 41, whom Hirsch was accused of fatally shooting.
QUEENS, NY
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy