Kettering, OH

sports360az.com

Hamilton High School Wins Appeal, Eligible For 2022 Football Playoffs

The Hamilton Huskies football program can take a breath. On Tuesday morning, the AIA met for over an hour to discuss Hamilton’s postseason ban appeal. After that discussion and one regarding Queen Creek baseball’s appeal, the board decided to rescind the postseason ban for both programs. Some players...
HAMILTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano, died Monday at age 74. His daughter, Cassaundra Spaziani, told Dayton.com he had a mild heart attack three weeks ago and died from complications. Giovanni’s, known as one of the region’s longest-established restaurants, was founded in 1953. Spaziani...
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes

KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
wyso.org

WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue

— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
LAUREL, IN
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after crash on SR-48 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash on State Route 48 in Warren County Monday afternoon. Crews were called to a single car crash on State Route 48 near State Route 73 around 12:40 p.m. An investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol found that Dario Tompkins,...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Post Office holding job fairs in September

According to the Dayton Post Office, job fairs will be held every Friday in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1111 East Fifth St. The post office is hiring for immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants with pay starting at $18.92 per hour.
DAYTON, OH

