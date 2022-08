HOUSTON -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander left his start on Sunday after three innings and 60 pitches, with the team later announcing he has right calf discomfort. Verlander struck out six -- including all three in the first inning -- and allowed three hits and one walk to the visiting Baltimore Orioles before departing his shortest outing of the season. The game was scoreless at the time.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO