For the first time since SummerSlam 1992, WWE will return to the United Kingdom for a major stadium event as WWE Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3. It will have been 19 years since WWE hosted its last pay-per-view, Insurrextion, in the U.K. The Clash at the Castle name is a reference to the landmark Cardiff Castle, which is just an eight-minute walk from Principality Stadium.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO