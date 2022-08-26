Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Major League Linescores
------ Kirby, Flexen (6) and Raleigh; Manning, Vest (3), Cisnero (4), Norris (5), Foley (8), Clemens (9) and Barnhart. W--Kirby 6-3. L--Manning 1-2. Sv--Flexen (1). HRs--Seattle, France (16), Raleigh (19), C.Santana (12). ------ K.Crawford, Brasier (5), Familia (6), Z.Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8) and McGuire; Archer, Thielbar (5), Fulmer (5), Megill...
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1
E--Edman (5). LOB--St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B--Fraley (6). HR--Edman (11), off Dunn; Romine (2), off Hudson. RBI--Edman (47), Romine 2 (7), Fraley (18), K.Farmer (59). Runners left in scoring position--St. Louis 2 (O'Neill, Molina); Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Senzel). RISP--St. Louis 0 for 2; Cincinnati 2 for 8. Runners moved...
Oakland 10, Washington 6
HBP--Irvin 2 (Abrams,Cruz). Umpires--Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres. T--3:24. A--26,321 (41,339). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Judge hits 51st HR as Yankees snap skid, top Angels 7-4
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning for his 51st homer of the season, and the New York Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Judge connected for the second straight...
Short-handed Seattle Storm lean on stars to lift them past top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in WNBA semifinals opener
LAS VEGAS -- The Seattle Storm were on the road and down a starter to injury as they began the WNBA semifinals Sunday at No. 1 seed Las Vegas. But the Storm's other four usual starters -- all past No. 1 draft picks -- did what they have made great careers of doing best. And Seattle struck first with a 76-73 victory in Game 1 at a sold-out Michelob Ultra Arena.
‘My face might be dropping, but the gigs keep coming’: meet the drag queens going strong into their 70s and 80s
Homophobia, homelessness, HIV/Aids and the relentless march of time: they have faced it all – and come out swinging. Let’s have a big hand for Lulla, Lawanda, Lavinia, Dina and Dolly
Mike Davis, California’s ‘prophet of doom’, on activism in a dying world: ‘Despair is useless’
His warnings of ecological and social breakdown have proved accurate. But with months to live, Davis is anything but defeated
WNBA playoffs 2022: Tina Charles finds the right fit with the Seattle Storm
LAS VEGAS -- Tina Charles didn't hesitate. Asked if a WNBA championship feels like a "must-have" or a really nice addition to an already Hall of Fame-worthy career, the Seattle Storm center's answer was immediate. "I think it would be icing on the cake," she said. Charles was sitting in...
WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: News, stories, match card, results, start time and information
For the first time since SummerSlam 1992, WWE will return to the United Kingdom for a major stadium event as WWE Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3. It will have been 19 years since WWE hosted its last pay-per-view, Insurrextion, in the U.K. The Clash at the Castle name is a reference to the landmark Cardiff Castle, which is just an eight-minute walk from Principality Stadium.
