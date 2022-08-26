Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Lumberjacks win section championship rematch
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Cloquet-Carlton Lumberjacks girls soccer team made a trip to the state tournament last year after taking down North Branch in the sectional championship. The Jacks welcomed the Vikings back to the Northland tonight with a 4-1 victory thanks to an early first half...
FOX 21 Online
Three Duluth Figure Skaters Win Gold
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating Club absolutely dominated the podium at states August 19-20, with three skaters bringing home the gold hardware. Duluth’s Harper Nelson earned gold in the state Pre-preliminary girls division. Isabella Bowman out of Esko placed gold in the Preliminary girls state championship and Superior’s Madeline Manion won with an almost perfect score of 90.50 taking gold in the intermediate women’s combined class.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Ely, Duluth, Wisconsin
Ely, MN- A historic theater is giving back to a local hockey program. September 9 through the 15th the Ely Historic State Theater will be showing the documentary “HOCKEYLAND”, it showcases hockey in the Iron Range. To show support for local hockey, the theater will be donating 50 cents from every ticket to Ely Blue Line hockey. Tickets are available online.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Douglas County, Hayward, Duluth
Douglas County, WI- Drivers take note, The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning a day of aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations from the air. Friday, September 2, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling US-2. The agency says it’s easier to observe violations from the air and then report to ground units who then initiate the traffic stop. Police say their goal with these enforcements is to encourage safety, not just give out citations.
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
cbs3duluth.com
Lady Bulldogs get handed first loss of the season
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - On Saturday afternoon at Malosky Stadium, the UMD Women’s Soccer team welcome the Wildcats from Northern Michigan for the Bulldog’s second game of the season. The ‘Dogs came into Saturday with a whole lot of momentum after their game-winning goal with four seconds...
This Road has Some of the Most Scenic places in Minnesota
The Fall colors will soon be in full swing. And it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway 61 runs along...
cbs3duluth.com
Wow! Stunning forecast ahead
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: High pressure will move in on Tuesday to bring mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with northwest winds of 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight, the mostly clear skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s across the Northland.
cbs3duluth.com
MnDOT to hold Twin Ports Interchange construction update Monday
DULUTH, MN -- Community members have a chance to learn more Monday night as a major Twin Ports construction project enters its second year. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a community meeting on the project, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. It’s being held at the Lincoln Park...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
cbs3duluth.com
Scattered showers today, lovely afterward
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We will start our week with a mixture of sun & clouds through the morning hours on Monday. I suspect more clouds will fill in through the afternoon hours, which could produce a few scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s for most across the Northland. As we head towards tonight rain and clouds begin to clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures fall back into the 50s across the area.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
cbs3duluth.com
Bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk while shuttling Denfeld basketball team
HIBBING, MN -- A Sturgeon Lake man has pleaded guilty to driving drink while shuttling the Denfeld High School boys basketball team to a game in Hibbing. Shawn Zelazny, 48, entered a Norgaard plea in St. Louis County Court Monday. A Norgaard plea allows people who do not recall what...
cbs3duluth.com
Cloquet man dies in motorcycle vs. car crash
CLOQUET, MN -- Police are investigating after a deadly motorcycle versus car crash Monday night in Cloquet. According to Cloquet Police, the crash happened around 11:05 p.m. near Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. When police arrived, they determined a 26-year-old man who had been driving a motorcycle had...
FOX 21 Online
cbs3duluth.com
GRAZING GOATS: Herd grazes on invasive plant to save Brule River State Forest
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A herd of goats in the Brule River State Forest is grazing on an invasive plant to promote native plant growth. The group of about 30 goats is contracted with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, who manages the forest. The goats were given...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth Public Schools hosts new event at Bayfront to kick off school year.
DULUTH, MN -- Monday, Duluth Public Schools hosted its first-ever “Unity in our Community” event to kick off the school year. The event, hosted at Bayfront Park was meant to bring students in the community together ahead of the start of school. Students from all Duluth Public Schools...
FOX 21 Online
Dragon boat Crash at Festival Shocks The Crowd: No One Injured
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A wave of shock hit the Dragon Boat Festival Saturday after two of the boats crashed into each other. One of the races was coming to an end when a boat was seen veering off out of its lane and crashing into another boat, ultimately tipping it on its side and sending the people into the water.
cbs3duluth.com
Authorities searching for man missing from Iron Range cabin
SIDE LAKE, MN -- Authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for a man missing from a cabin in St. Louis County. According to the Sheriff’s office, James Frederick Napoli, 72, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at his cabin on Sturgeon Rd. in Side Lake.
cbs3duluth.com
New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom. It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer...
