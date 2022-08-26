Read full article on original website
Lumberjacks win section championship rematch
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Cloquet-Carlton Lumberjacks girls soccer team made a trip to the state tournament last year after taking down North Branch in the sectional championship. The Jacks welcomed the Vikings back to the Northland tonight with a 4-1 victory thanks to an early first half...
City by City: Ely, Duluth, Wisconsin
Ely, MN- A historic theater is giving back to a local hockey program. September 9 through the 15th the Ely Historic State Theater will be showing the documentary “HOCKEYLAND”, it showcases hockey in the Iron Range. To show support for local hockey, the theater will be donating 50 cents from every ticket to Ely Blue Line hockey. Tickets are available online.
Wow! Stunning forecast ahead
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: High pressure will move in on Tuesday to bring mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with northwest winds of 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight, the mostly clear skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s across the Northland.
City by City: Douglas County, Hayward, Duluth
Douglas County, WI- Drivers take note, The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning a day of aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations from the air. Friday, September 2, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling US-2. The agency says it’s easier to observe violations from the air and then report to ground units who then initiate the traffic stop. Police say their goal with these enforcements is to encourage safety, not just give out citations.
Scattered showers today, lovely afterward
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We will start our week with a mixture of sun & clouds through the morning hours on Monday. I suspect more clouds will fill in through the afternoon hours, which could produce a few scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s for most across the Northland. As we head towards tonight rain and clouds begin to clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures fall back into the 50s across the area.
Bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk while shuttling Denfeld basketball team
HIBBING, MN -- A Sturgeon Lake man has pleaded guilty to driving drink while shuttling the Denfeld High School boys basketball team to a game in Hibbing. Shawn Zelazny, 48, entered a Norgaard plea in St. Louis County Court Monday. A Norgaard plea allows people who do not recall what...
Chance of severe thunderstorms tonight
TONIGHT: This afternoon should be pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will be moving through later today and that will bring a powerful line of thunderstorms. These storms will be moving into the region after 8pm, moving into the Ports around 10pm or so. These storms will be capable of large hail 2″+, damaging wind gusts and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.
Duluth Public Schools hosts new event at Bayfront to kick off school year.
DULUTH, MN -- Monday, Duluth Public Schools hosted its first-ever “Unity in our Community” event to kick off the school year. The event, hosted at Bayfront Park was meant to bring students in the community together ahead of the start of school. Students from all Duluth Public Schools...
Duluth Preservation Alliance announces list of 10 most endangered Duluth locations
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --The Duluth Preservation Alliance announced their list of the 10 most endangered places in the city of Duluth for 2022 Sunday. They said these 10 spots are historic properties that are at risk of being lost despite the city receiving funding that could be used to preserve them.
GRAZING GOATS: Herd grazes on invasive plant to save Brule River State Forest
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A herd of goats in the Brule River State Forest is grazing on an invasive plant to promote native plant growth. The group of about 30 goats is contracted with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, who manages the forest. The goats were given...
Cloquet man dies in motorcycle vs. car crash
CLOQUET, MN -- Police are investigating after a deadly motorcycle versus car crash Monday night in Cloquet. According to Cloquet Police, the crash happened around 11:05 p.m. near Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. When police arrived, they determined a 26-year-old man who had been driving a motorcycle had...
New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom. It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer...
