Lumberjacks win section championship rematch

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Cloquet-Carlton Lumberjacks girls soccer team made a trip to the state tournament last year after taking down North Branch in the sectional championship. The Jacks welcomed the Vikings back to the Northland tonight with a 4-1 victory thanks to an early first half...
City by City: Ely, Duluth, Wisconsin

Ely, MN- A historic theater is giving back to a local hockey program. September 9 through the 15th the Ely Historic State Theater will be showing the documentary “HOCKEYLAND”, it showcases hockey in the Iron Range. To show support for local hockey, the theater will be donating 50 cents from every ticket to Ely Blue Line hockey. Tickets are available online.
Wow! Stunning forecast ahead

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: High pressure will move in on Tuesday to bring mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70′s with northwest winds of 10-15 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight, the mostly clear skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s across the Northland.
City by City: Douglas County, Hayward, Duluth

Douglas County, WI- Drivers take note, The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning a day of aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations from the air. Friday, September 2, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will be patrolling US-2. The agency says it’s easier to observe violations from the air and then report to ground units who then initiate the traffic stop. Police say their goal with these enforcements is to encourage safety, not just give out citations.
Scattered showers today, lovely afterward

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We will start our week with a mixture of sun & clouds through the morning hours on Monday. I suspect more clouds will fill in through the afternoon hours, which could produce a few scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s for most across the Northland. As we head towards tonight rain and clouds begin to clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures fall back into the 50s across the area.
Chance of severe thunderstorms tonight

TONIGHT: This afternoon should be pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will be moving through later today and that will bring a powerful line of thunderstorms. These storms will be moving into the region after 8pm, moving into the Ports around 10pm or so. These storms will be capable of large hail 2″+, damaging wind gusts and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado.
Cloquet man dies in motorcycle vs. car crash

CLOQUET, MN -- Police are investigating after a deadly motorcycle versus car crash Monday night in Cloquet. According to Cloquet Police, the crash happened around 11:05 p.m. near Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. When police arrived, they determined a 26-year-old man who had been driving a motorcycle had...
New policy: No phones in Superior K-8 classrooms

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- When Superior kindergarten through 8th-grade students return to begin the school year Thursday, they will not be allowed to bring their cell phones or backpacks with them into the classroom. It’s a policy a group of teachers and principals worked on over the summer...
