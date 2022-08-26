DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We will start our week with a mixture of sun & clouds through the morning hours on Monday. I suspect more clouds will fill in through the afternoon hours, which could produce a few scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s for most across the Northland. As we head towards tonight rain and clouds begin to clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures fall back into the 50s across the area.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO