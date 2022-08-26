Read full article on original website
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Reds pitching legend Tom Browning arrested for OVI after hitting house
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), court records show. Georgetown police bodycam video showing Browning failing a field sobriety test is embedded in its entirety below. Browning, who pitched for the Reds from...
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
WKRC
Weather warning: High heat index, potential for severe storms
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hot and stormy: That's the bottom line for Monday in the Tri-State. The high hit 91 degrees on Sunday, the 18th time this season Cincinnati made it to at least 90. The average is 22. Temperatures will get close again Monday, but there will be more clouds around, and scattered showers and storms so that is keeping it below that threshold. The heat index, though, could briefly hit the mid-and upper-90s again in the afternoon before dropping to more comfortable levels by Wednesday.
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
dayton247now.com
Stronger storms possible Monday afternoon
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a very hot weekend, some much needed relief is on the way. We will start Monday humid and incredibly uncomfortable with temps in the mid 70s. Storms develop after 4 PM this afternoon with highs near 90 again. The far NW counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms this evening. Our primary threat is damaging winds. Our tornado risk is near zero.
Fox 19
Tri-State man in coma after getting stung 20k times by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy is remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming...
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV
Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Road closed in Hamilton for bridge work along Route 177
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a road closure in Hanover Township this week as part of the dual bridge repair project on State Route 177. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. A single-lane closure will take place...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
WRBI Radio
Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue
— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
WLWT 5
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
Everything You Need to Know About Cincinnati's Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest Fireworks
This Labor Day bash officially signals the end of summer with a firework display — and tons of traffic jams.
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
WCPO
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces 'Sauce Sauce', signature sauce of former UC football star Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner
CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati Bearcat star cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has a new sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings. In a press release from Buffalo Wild Wings, they introduced "Sauce Sauce" in partnership with Gardner, who has given the nickname "Sauce" by his little league football coach when he was 6 years old.
WATCH: RTA drivers rescue mother, child from rollover crash
On July 15, two cars collided outside the RTA Administrative Offices, sending one of the vehicles rolling onto its top.
