CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hot and stormy: That's the bottom line for Monday in the Tri-State. The high hit 91 degrees on Sunday, the 18th time this season Cincinnati made it to at least 90. The average is 22. Temperatures will get close again Monday, but there will be more clouds around, and scattered showers and storms so that is keeping it below that threshold. The heat index, though, could briefly hit the mid-and upper-90s again in the afternoon before dropping to more comfortable levels by Wednesday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO