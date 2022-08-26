Read full article on original website
Football Rankings: New Bern and East Forsyth rise to the top
There are new No. 1 teams in this week's HighSchoolOT football rankings. East Forsyth takes over in the West, replacing a Chambers team that slid to second, and New Bern now mans the top spot in the East with previous No. 1 Rolesville falling to 10th. In total, there are...
NC State visits Greenville for first time since 2016, Panthers deal with injuries
NEW BERN, Craven County — This week is game week for most college football teams in the country, including ECU. The Pirates prepare ready to host 13th ranked NC State Saturday. It will be The Pack’s first visit to Greenville since 2016. The Wolfpack has won the last 2...
Clark Family invests $2M into ECU Athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Clark Family has made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history. The investment was made by the Clark Family which is […]
Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win with ‘game changer’ of a scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for an eastern North Carolina man. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for me,”...
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
Waterspout spotted in Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — A viewer with Pro Green Landscaping sent in this video of a waterspout in Morehead City. StormTrack 12 Meteorologist Les Still said there was an active marine warning around the time of the waterspout. If you happen to see any weather occurring in your...
Rocky Mount police requesting community help to find missing man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A police department in one Eastern Carolina city is asking for the community to help them find a missing man. Rocky Mount officers say 61-year-old Bobby Wilson has been reported missing. Police say he was last seen Saturday at his home which is in the 3400 block...
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
Pitt County & Greenville law enforcement comment on recent string of shootings
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The sheriff of Pitt County and Greenville’s interim police chief are speaking out after a number of recent shootings. Shattered glass and bullet holes were seen on a van after an early Saturday morning shooting off of McClellan and Brown streets in Greenville. A 26-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their legs.
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Area Death Notices - August 23, 24 & 25
Jack Anthony Davis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMING, SMorehead City.
Update: Coast Guard no longer searching for owner of kayak in Outer Banks
FRISCO, Dare County — UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard sector of North Carolina has reported that they have found the owner of the kayak. According to officials, the owner is safe and sound. The Coast Guard also issued a reminder to anyone with personal water crafts, that getting an...
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
Elementary school in Onslow County gets brand-new facility
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An elementary school in Onslow County welcomed students to a brand-new facility today. NC12’s Deja Mayfield met with school officials, and she joins us live now. Students in Onslow County are getting a fresh start. Starting their first day of school in a brand-new...
Beaufort Hotel named 'Best Boutique Hotel' in America
BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America. An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public school on Monday. It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration […]
Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
