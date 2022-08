New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic dumped Grove City Christian 20-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on August 27. In recent action on August 19, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Grove City Christian took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on August 19 at Grove City Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO