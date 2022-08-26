Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police
VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department released the following reports Aug. 25:. * Thomas G. Little Jr. of St. Marys was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. * Joseph L. Kay of Ravenswood was arrested on a charge of battery. Aug. 22. * Brown W. Salyers II of Parkersburg...
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Aug. 23:. * Occie Berger Jr., 3443 Nelson Ave., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to a charge of speed limitations and was fined $175.25. * Adam Scott Tumlin, 559 E. Maple St., Davisville, had a preliminary hearing waived...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown Police
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
23-Year-Old Woman Indicted on Manslaughter Charges in Athens County
Athens – On January 31st, 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nurad Road, Athens for a report of an overdose. The victim, Paul R. Inman, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by Athens County EMS. Deputies collected physical evidence at the scene and conducted.
WSAZ
Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
WTAP
County Commission: 8/29/2022. Sheriff Rick Woodyard requests six new vehicles
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheriff Rick Woodyard stood in front of county commission today to request an emergency request for the purchase of six new department vehicles. This comes after his March request was accepted and the dealership changed the timeline of the cars that the department planned to receive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities seek assistance in locating missing teen
POCA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was reported Tuesday that authorities are currently seeking assistance in locating a missing 15 year old juvenile who has been declared a missing person. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that Devon Adkins left his grandmother’s 1002 Dairy Road residence on Sunday, August...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep
PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
WSAZ
Road reopens following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
Suspects wanted for Meigs County, Ohio breaking and entering
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say were involved in a breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office provided the photos below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Rick Smith at 740-992-3371 or 740-992-4653.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man dies after homemade explosive blast in Meigs County
SCIPIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man died after being wounded when a homemade explosive device detonated Friday, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office announced over the weekend. The man, whose name and age were not released, succumbed to his injuries, Sheriff Keith Wood said in a press release. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission, sheriff discuss need for new vehicles
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission made an emergency authorization for the Sheriff’s Department to make a purchase of six vehicles. Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay approved the authorization after Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard explained that vehicles they had on order, and already approved by the commission, would be delayed until early next year, possibly through March 2023.
WSAZ
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
WSAZ
Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
wchstv.com
Sunday marks 10 years since two West Virginia troopers died in line of duty
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A somber anniversary is marked in West Virginia on Sunday – 10 years since two West Virginia state troopers were killed in the line of duty in Clay County. On Aug. 28, 2012, Trooper Eric Workman and Cpl. Marshall Bailey were shot and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wanda L. Anderson
Wanda L. Anderson, 67, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. She was born July 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jodie E. and Gracie Airson Brown. Wanda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College. She...
Comments / 0