Vienna, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vienna Police

VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department released the following reports Aug. 25:. * Thomas G. Little Jr. of St. Marys was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. * Joseph L. Kay of Ravenswood was arrested on a charge of battery. Aug. 22. * Brown W. Salyers II of Parkersburg...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Aug. 23:. * Occie Berger Jr., 3443 Nelson Ave., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to a charge of speed limitations and was fined $175.25. * Adam Scott Tumlin, 559 E. Maple St., Davisville, had a preliminary hearing waived...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown Police

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Authorities seek assistance in locating missing teen

POCA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was reported Tuesday that authorities are currently seeking assistance in locating a missing 15 year old juvenile who has been declared a missing person. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has indicated that Devon Adkins left his grandmother’s 1002 Dairy Road residence on Sunday, August...
POCA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County law enforcement conduct warrant sweep

PARKERSBURG — Local law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant sweep under a Mutual Aid agreement, according to a press release issued Friday by the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. According to the press release the sweep was conducted over two days and included members of the Parkersburg Police Department,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man dies after homemade explosive blast in Meigs County

SCIPIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man died after being wounded when a homemade explosive device detonated Friday, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office announced over the weekend. The man, whose name and age were not released, succumbed to his injuries, Sheriff Keith Wood said in a press release. The...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission, sheriff discuss need for new vehicles

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission made an emergency authorization for the Sheriff’s Department to make a purchase of six vehicles. Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay approved the authorization after Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard explained that vehicles they had on order, and already approved by the commission, would be delayed until early next year, possibly through March 2023.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens after three vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after accidental shooting in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m. Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Randy Lee Bell

Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wanda L. Anderson

Wanda L. Anderson, 67, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. She was born July 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jodie E. and Gracie Airson Brown. Wanda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College. She...
PARKERSBURG, WV

