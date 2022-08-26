Read full article on original website
Wood County Commission, sheriff discuss need for new vehicles
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission made an emergency authorization for the Sheriff’s Department to make a purchase of six vehicles. Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay approved the authorization after Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard explained that vehicles they had on order, and already approved by the commission, would be delayed until early next year, possibly through March 2023.
Vienna City Council discusses ARP funds, kayak launch
VIENNA — Vienna City Council met on Thursday to discuss the city’s American Rescue Plan funding and the future of the kayak launch. Mayor Randy Rapp discussed ARP funding, what the city has spent the funding on and what is left over. Rapp said the city has received...
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
Wood County GOP readies town hall events
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Republican Party Executive Committee will hold five town hall meetings for the public to hear and question Republican candidates in Wood County. The first meeting will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Mineral Wells Community Building, GOP Chairman Roger Conley said. Republican...
Start Westward Memorial Society plans September events
MARIETTA — Two descendants of the famed sculptor Gutzon Borglum will participate in Start Westward Memorial Society special events in September in Marietta. The society will welcome the grandchildren of the artist as they visit Marietta and take part in events scheduled Sept. 15-17. Borglum, known for sculpting Mount Rushmore, also sculpted Start Westward at Muskingum Park.
Community Resource Fair benefits organizations as well as Mid-Ohio Valley residents
MARIETTA — In years past, the GoPacks organization held an event for the families of students to which it supplied food to learn about other services available to assist them. For 2022, founder and director Heather Warner wanted to expand. “We realized it really wasn’t much more work to...
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
Henderson Hall hosts Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo
WILLIAMSTOWN — The second annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown, bringing together historical societies from the area and local artisans to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past. “We have a commonality,” said Randy Modesitt, director of Henderson Hall. “We...
High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show
PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
FCC coming to Marietta to tout Affordable Connectivity Program
MARIETTA — Representatives with the Federal Communications Commission and Appalachian Regional Commission will present information about the Affordable Connectivity Program this week in Marietta. The FCC benefit program is designed to help ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, health care and more. It...
Williamstown Police
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. In honoring Dales wishes, there will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Richards family.
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Anna Mae Johnson
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna, died Aug. 27, 2022, CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
Man dies after homemade explosive blast in Meigs County
SCIPIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man died after being wounded when a homemade explosive device detonated Friday, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office announced over the weekend. The man, whose name and age were not released, succumbed to his injuries, Sheriff Keith Wood said in a press release. The...
Northa Louise Watson
Northa Louise Watson, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Sunrise Healthcare. Services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
