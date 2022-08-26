JANE LEW- Barbara Jean Gum, 85, of Camden, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 26, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born in Lewis County on May 5, 1937, a daughter of the late John Ross Cawthon and Irene Catherine Duvall Cawthon. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, James “Jay” Grover Gum III; one son-in-law, Stephen McDougal; and one brother, Jerry Cawthon.

CAMDEN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO