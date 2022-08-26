ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffs

Three seasons ago, Ohio State ushered in a new era under Ryan Day as head coach. Saturday, No. 5 Notre Dame will do similarly as former Buckeyes linebacker Marcus Freeman will make his regular-season head coaching debut at the helm of the Fighting Irish. Freeman said Monday he’s focused more on competing against No. 2 Ohio State and less on his own Buckeye memories.
Lantern

Football: Williams 'walking the walk’ as Buckeye captain

Third-year safety Kourt Williams II is often regarded as one of Ohio State’s hardest-working players. The Buckeyes voted Williams one of their six captains Aug. 13, and he said it’s “a testament to how my teammates feel about me.”. “It was an honor, truly an honor,” Williams...
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1

Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot recorded 14 kills and 11 digs to post her first double-double of the season, but the No. 7 Buckeyes fell to the No. 2 Longhorns 3-1 Saturday. Ohio State (0-2) lost to Texas (2-0) in four sets at the Covelli Center, dropping both matches against...
Lantern

Upstairs expansion at Mid High Market caters to students with a taste for Ohio State fashion

Mid High Market, located at 1758 N. High St. across from the Ohio Union, added upstairs shopping to expand its collection of Ohio State clothing to students in August. What started as a clothing store with a supermarket theme will now have an additional floor upstairs dedicated to Ohio State clothing items, Dalton Willis, part-time designer and leader of photography, video and media at Mid High Market, said. Willis said the expansion includes more men’s clothing, Ohio State gear and vintage clothing. Customers can expect a rotation of vintage items, new designs and colors.
Lantern

On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap prices

Despite some college students struggling to find inexpensive means of entertainment, Columbus provides a variety of opportunities to experience art and culture on a budget throughout the school year. The Columbus Museum of Art, Gateway Film Center and German Village are easy to access through student discounts and cost-free alternatives....
