Mid High Market, located at 1758 N. High St. across from the Ohio Union, added upstairs shopping to expand its collection of Ohio State clothing to students in August. What started as a clothing store with a supermarket theme will now have an additional floor upstairs dedicated to Ohio State clothing items, Dalton Willis, part-time designer and leader of photography, video and media at Mid High Market, said. Willis said the expansion includes more men’s clothing, Ohio State gear and vintage clothing. Customers can expect a rotation of vintage items, new designs and colors.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO