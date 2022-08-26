Read full article on original website
Herald nets four goals, Bruins move to 6-0 on season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Lydia Herald tallied four goal on the night as Northrop bested South Side 6-0 in girls soccer at Spuller Stadium. The Bruins are now 6-0 so far this season and 2-0 in SAC play. Their next match is Thursday night at Bishop Dwenger.
