Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
Nucor spending $200M at Berkeley County steel plant to hedge against industrial gas costs
Nucor Corp. said Aug. 30 it will spend $200 million on an expansion of its Huger steel mill that will help shield the manufacturer from fluctuations in the price of industrial gases needed for its operations. The expansion, to be completed by the end of 2024, includes construction of an...
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
Seven more years of penny-tax road work on the table in Berkeley County
Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb outlined what's at stake for his constituents during the upcoming penny-tax referendum at the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District's Aug. 23 meeting, as upwards of $500-$600 million could be collected for future road repairs and resurfacings. Those monies, of course, would only be available...
Filing Notices - Charleston County Government
PUBLIC NOTICE Charleston County Government. Has applied to SCDHEC-OCRM to impact 0.015 acres of critical area wetlands for public use for a County Fuel Facility located near Headquarters Drive and Dorchester Road, where vehicles will exit the property. The road access for egress will require a permanent road crossing, including installation of a 9 foot by 9 foot box culvert and filling of the critical/tidal aquatic area.. Comments will be received by Ms. Sarah Reed at OCRM at 1362 McMillan Ave., Ste 400, North Charleston, SC Reed, Sarah reeds2@dhec.sc.gov until September 15th, 2022. Application # HPJ-SVJ5-PHNE5 AD# 2020332.
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
Ladson Road Streetscape Project draws feedback, concerns from locals
Dorchester County citizens had an opportunity to offer feedback and voice concerns about streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road at the Aug. 22 public meeting held at the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Dorchester County personnel and consultant representatives from SeamonWhiteside, a local engineering and design firm, were on hand to...
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
Home Telecom offers new tool for area real estate agents
Home Telecom of Moncks Corner has joined forces with Fiber Homes to furnish local realtors and brokers with information on fiber internet availability to help improve speed and reliability in the buying and selling of homes. Touted as the nation's first fiber internet search service, Fiber Homes aims to facilitate...
Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance
Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
Interview with Paige McKnight, SCGSSM Student
The following is an interview, provided by the Williamsburg County School District Office of Public Relations, of Paige McKnight, who was accepted in the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics. Q: What do you like best about the Governor's School so far?. A: The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science...
Residents ask SCDOT to pump brakes on Long Point interchange project
Residents of the Grassy Creek, Belle Hall and Tidal Walk neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant are asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to reevaluate the I-526 Long Point Road Interchange project, citing noise and safety concerns as their biggest issues with the project. Changes to the interchange are the first...
The summer that was at the Kingstree Library
Activities at the Kingstree Library this summer were centered on the SC State Library theme for Summer Reading called “Oceans of Possibilities.” Such a rich subject! Creatures that swim in the oceans were painted by all ages of library patrons during Creative Space and Thursday Art in all the colors of the rainbow and more. These paintings graced the walls of the library this summer. Blue crabs, loggerhead turtles, sharks, whales, marlin, pufferfish, flounder, mahi-mahi, stingrays, and many more creatures were painted by the hundreds. Ships and boats that sail, motor, or are paddle were painted. Subjects included kayaks, steamers, dragon boats, modern and ancient sailing ships, warships and submarines. Storytime for Little Ones featured the outdoors. Much loved Summer Reading entertainers brought fun times to the library. A magician, a clown, and a puppeteer came. Local quilt artist LaToya Thompson showed us how to make a traditional quilt in the manner she has researched representing her ancestors. We all loved it. The ending hour was with Gullah-Geechee Interpreter Glander Pressley who introduced traditional speech and history to children and their adults. We loved that as well. A pizza celebration followed to bring Summer Reading to a close. Everyone loves a slice of pizza pie!
WCSD holds ceremony honoring ex-superintendent Rose Wilder after announcing her passing
Former Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Rose Wilder has passed away, according to a statement from the Williamsburg County School District. Wilder was appointed as the superintendent of the school district when the state took over in April 2018. Wilder had been in education for over 25 years. “At this...
Moncks Corner introduces its next police chief: Community welcomes David R. Brabham Jr.
After months of extensive recruitment and input from local government officials and civilians alike, the Town of Moncks Corner officially announced David R. Brabham Jr. as the new Police Chief of the Moncks Corner Police Department. The selection process — which began in March — per Town Administrator Jeff Lord...
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
Intricate chef specialties stand out at Mount Pleasant’s Jasmine Thai Kitchen
MOUNT PLEASANT — Meat sizzling in an open kitchen intermittently interrupts a playlist of music that might echo in the background at a trendy beach club. The burners are busy, along with the fryers and ovens, inside this small restaurant serving papaya salad, khao soi noodles and red curry duck.
Charleston's ex-Colony House and Harbour Club building eyed for a boutique hotel
The latest tussle over the spread of hotels in downtown Charleston has landed on quiet Prioleau Street, on the same spot where an early 19th-century warehouse was transformed into one of the peninsula's largest and splashiest restaurants in the late 1960s — decades before the city began to really step up its culinary game.
