Activities at the Kingstree Library this summer were centered on the SC State Library theme for Summer Reading called “Oceans of Possibilities.” Such a rich subject! Creatures that swim in the oceans were painted by all ages of library patrons during Creative Space and Thursday Art in all the colors of the rainbow and more. These paintings graced the walls of the library this summer. Blue crabs, loggerhead turtles, sharks, whales, marlin, pufferfish, flounder, mahi-mahi, stingrays, and many more creatures were painted by the hundreds. Ships and boats that sail, motor, or are paddle were painted. Subjects included kayaks, steamers, dragon boats, modern and ancient sailing ships, warships and submarines. Storytime for Little Ones featured the outdoors. Much loved Summer Reading entertainers brought fun times to the library. A magician, a clown, and a puppeteer came. Local quilt artist LaToya Thompson showed us how to make a traditional quilt in the manner she has researched representing her ancestors. We all loved it. The ending hour was with Gullah-Geechee Interpreter Glander Pressley who introduced traditional speech and history to children and their adults. We loved that as well. A pizza celebration followed to bring Summer Reading to a close. Everyone loves a slice of pizza pie!

KINGSTREE, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO