‘I’m Going To Do Everything I Can To Save Lives:’ Democratic Lawmakers Want More Gun-Safety Laws

Read full article on original website
Related
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican secretary of state hopeful wants lawmakers to hand the office control over elections, but she won’t say how much authority she wants or whether her duties should include unilaterally certifying presidential winners in the key battleground state. Amy Loudenbeck, a state representative from south-central Wisconsin, wants to unseat long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in November. The Legislature has spent the last few decades stripping La Follette of almost all his responsibilities. Loudenbeck wants to restore some of them, including taking over election oversight from a bipartisan commission. Republicans who control Wisconsin’s Legislature passed...
Comments / 0