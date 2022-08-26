ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Trumbull public schools reopen for the new school year

TRUMBULL — The district’s nine public schools resumed classes on Tuesday, welcoming back 6,882 students. Though districts elsewhere in the country have struggled with staffing, Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel said in his August newsletter to parents that the district is “very fortunate to have most of our teaching staff returning and we hired 34 new certified staff and 23 new support staff.”
TRUMBULL, CT
Photos: Fairfield students return to classrooms for 2022-23 school year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Monday, students in Fairfield public schools had their first day of the new year. Interim Superintendent of Schools Stephen Tracy said there are 9,325 students enrolled in grades pre-K through 12. The district had employed 65 new teachers...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Darien students start new school year at newly built Ox Ridge Elementary School

DARIEN — After a summer of demolition, teachers and staff at Ox Ridge Elementary School welcomed Darien students back from summer vacation with a brand new building. This week marks the first school year inside Ox Ridge’s new academic wing that is “better in every conceivable way,” Principal Luke Forshaw said.
DARIEN, CT
Connecticut Education
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools

NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
NORWALK, CT
#Back To School#Elementary Schools#Robotics#K12#Ansonia Family University
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT
Plymouth educators ignored abuse by teacher for years, warrant charges

PLYMOUTH - One fourth-grade girl told police that her male teacher, James Eschert, started “touching my thigh which was really weird,” according to court papers. The girl’s mother complained to Principal Sherri Turner and also reported that her daughter had come home every day for the first month of school with a gift from Eschert - sometimes it was a Beanie Baby stuffed animal, other times it was whatever was trendy for young girls, the mother told police.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches

As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday

WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
WATERBURY, CT
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols

GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
GREENWICH, CT

