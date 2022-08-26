Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Photos: Trumbull public schools reopen for the new school year
TRUMBULL — The district’s nine public schools resumed classes on Tuesday, welcoming back 6,882 students. Though districts elsewhere in the country have struggled with staffing, Superintendent of Schools Martin Semmel said in his August newsletter to parents that the district is “very fortunate to have most of our teaching staff returning and we hired 34 new certified staff and 23 new support staff.”
Register Citizen
Photos: Fairfield students return to classrooms for 2022-23 school year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Monday, students in Fairfield public schools had their first day of the new year. Interim Superintendent of Schools Stephen Tracy said there are 9,325 students enrolled in grades pre-K through 12. The district had employed 65 new teachers...
Register Citizen
Darien students start new school year at newly built Ox Ridge Elementary School
DARIEN — After a summer of demolition, teachers and staff at Ox Ridge Elementary School welcomed Darien students back from summer vacation with a brand new building. This week marks the first school year inside Ox Ridge’s new academic wing that is “better in every conceivable way,” Principal Luke Forshaw said.
Register Citizen
Danbury’s Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School expands in time for first day of school
DANBURY — The city’s youngest learners were welcomed on Tuesday into the newly expanded Ellsworth Avenue Elementary School. Construction on the addition wrapped up before the first day of school for Danbury’s first through 12th grades. Kindergartners have orientation until their first full day on Sept. 2.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Register Citizen
In Greenwich, relaxed COVID-19 protocols allow teachers to rearrange classrooms ahead of first day of school
GREENWICH — Teachers Richard Catalano and Patrick Sweeney have welcomed Parkway School’s kindergarten students in classrooms across the hallway from each other for 15 years. But this upcoming school year feels different, they said. The two kindergarten teachers were setting up their classrooms on Monday and happily putting...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Public Schools hires special education program coordinator from Trumbull day program
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Public Schools added to its multitude of hiring announcements Monday with news that Daniel Katz will become the special education program coordinator in September. Katz currently serves as the program administrator at Cooperative Educational Services’ Therapeutic Day Program in Trumbull. In his new role,...
Register Citizen
Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools
NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
Register Citizen
Some Stamford teachers complain hot classrooms are ‘roasting;’ officials say AC will be standard in new schools
STAMFORD — In some teacher classrooms in Stamford during the first week of school, the thermostat reads close to 90 degrees during the day. That’s the reason some are calling for the district to move to early dismissal for the rest of the week, as Bridgeport Public Schools did this week.
Register Citizen
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
Register Citizen
Brookfield school resource officer always thinks ‘what would I do if?’ How he helps keep kids safe
BROOKFIELD — A bullet proof vest strapped to his chest with a handgun and stun gun on his belt, Sean Flynn stood ready with a smile underneath his sun glasses as new students filtered into the Whisconier Middle School building for a walk-around tour on Tuesday. “This is the...
Register Citizen
Plymouth educators ignored abuse by teacher for years, warrant charges
PLYMOUTH - One fourth-grade girl told police that her male teacher, James Eschert, started “touching my thigh which was really weird,” according to court papers. The girl’s mother complained to Principal Sherri Turner and also reported that her daughter had come home every day for the first month of school with a gift from Eschert - sometimes it was a Beanie Baby stuffed animal, other times it was whatever was trendy for young girls, the mother told police.
Register Citizen
Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches
As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday
WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
Register Citizen
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Register Citizen
Seymour QB Caden Drezek seeking return to playoffs with eye on D-I colleges: ‘Amazing future’
SEYMOUR — He had a good arm when he was a lefty pitcher as a young kid. So when he got to the point in his football life where the players moved from yanking flags to wearing pads, the old running back switched places in the backfield. Now Caden...
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Register Citizen
Stratford high school students restore Great Meadows Marsh in $4M project
STRATFORD — When Amelis Medina received an email last year about a job opportunity as a “salt marsh steward,” the Stratford High School sophomore’s knowledge of the term was limited to “the muddy and smelly area right near the beach.”. The impression was not a...
Register Citizen
Miniature horse in North Haven who recently got a wheelchair dies, sanctuary announces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Turbo, a baby miniature horse that was born with little use of his hind legs and recently gained some mobility from a wheelchair, died on Monday, the Road To Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven announced on Instagram. Road...
