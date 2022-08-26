Read full article on original website
Owens River Gorge Closed for Public Access Until Sept 6th
LADWP will release higher-than-normal water downthe Owens River Gorge from August 29 – September 6, 2022, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Mono County. This channel maintenance will help improve fishery and wildlife habitat along the 10-mile stretch of river between the Upper Gorge Power Plant and Pleasant Valley Reservoir.
Bishop City Council Meeting Highlights
The Bishop City Councilmembers dealt with two significant issues at its meeting last week:. In response to neighboring businesses with differing parking requirements, City Administrator Destin Dishion came up with a solution: adjust the parking controls to accommodate both the Beverage Market and the Bishop Twin Theater. Parking for four...
Bishop Lions Club Collecting Can Tabs and Eyeglasses at Tri-County Fair
While these 2 water jugs filled with can tabs will not be on display this weekend at the Tri County Fair, the Bishop Lions Club will have an exhibit booth in the Horticulture Building all 4 days of the fair. The can tabs are collected by community members and passed...
THIS JUST RECEIVED – AUDITIONS TONIGHT AUGUST 29 IN LONE PINE
Auditions for Jane Martin’s play “Talking With…” will be held on Monday August 29th 6PM-8PM at The Forum Theater 141 N. Jackson St. in Lone Pine. Eleven female roles are available from ages 16-70. Talking With… is a 1982 play by Jane Martin, published by Samuel French Incorporated. The play is composed of eleven ten-minute monologues, each featuring a different woman who talks about her life. The play includes the pieces, “Fifteen Minutes,” “Scraps,” “Clear Glass Marbles,” “Audition,” “Rodeo,” “Twirler,” “Lamps,” “Handler,” “Dragons,” “French Fries,” and “Marks.”
Free Upcoming Author Event in Independence
The Eastern California Museum and the Friends of the Eastern California Museum will be hosting an author event with Professor Benjamin Madley (associate professor at UCLA) for his award-winning book, An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 starting at 1:00. He will give a 50 minute presentation, followed by time for questions and comments. Copies of his book are currently in stock and available for purchase at the Eastern California Museum.
Daughters of the American Revolution Palisade Glacier Chapter to Meet Sept. 8
The Daughters of the American Revolution Palisade Glacier Chapter will have their first meeting of the season Thursday, September 8 at Noon at Whiskey Creek in Bishop. All those interested in this local service organization are welcome to attend!
