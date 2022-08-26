The Eastern California Museum and the Friends of the Eastern California Museum will be hosting an author event with Professor Benjamin Madley (associate professor at UCLA) for his award-winning book, An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 starting at 1:00. He will give a 50 minute presentation, followed by time for questions and comments. Copies of his book are currently in stock and available for purchase at the Eastern California Museum.

INDEPENDENCE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO