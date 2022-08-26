Chicago First Alert Weather: Mainly dry overnight

First Alert Weather: Clear weather to start weekend 03:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers and storms passed through the area Thursday evening.

Cloud-to-ground lightning was spotted near downtown Chicago as thunderstorms passed through the area.

However, we'll be mainly dry overnight.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows ranging from upper 60s in the Loop to low 60s in the western suburbs.

Friday will start off mostly cloudy with areas of light patchy fog. Clouds will clear by the afternoon and highs will be in the mid-70s. Look for low 70s along the lake thanks to a breezy northeast wind.

A Beach Hazard is in effect tonight through Friday evening due to high waves and dangerous swimming conditions.

Dry and warmer temperatures are on tap for Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels increase this weekend, especially for Sunday.

Chances for storms increase late Sunday and last through Monday morning. Highs will be in the mid-80s to start next week, and then cool to the upper 70s by Wednesday.

TONIGHT: An evening shower, then mostly cloudy overnight. Low 67°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Breezy and cooler. High 76°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 83°