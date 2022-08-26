Read full article on original website
City reaction to fight at PHS-Metamora Game
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria City Council members are among those reacting to the fight Friday night that led to a false call of shots being fired at a Peoria High football game. The game between the Lions and Metamora was stopped late in the second quarter following a fight, then district School Resource Officers hitting their batons on the new metal bleachers, causing people to panic and leave.
UPDATE: Kherat addresses fight at PHS game Friday night, police still investigating
PEORIA, Ill. — There’s been a lot of talk since a fight cleared the stands at Peoria Stadium Friday night, during Peoria High’s first game of the season with Metamora. Metamora ended up forfeiting the game, rather than playing out the rest of it Saturday with Peoria High.
Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
What is Illinois getting in Amani Hansberry?
Mount Saint Joseph High School and Team Durant forward Amani Hansberry just announced his commitment to Illinois live on 247Sports. Currently ranked No. 52 nationally in class of 2023, Hansberry shot up national rankings earlier this month after a great season in the EYBL, especially at the Nike Peach Jam to cap off the July recruiting period.
Large Fight at High School Football Game Creates Panic
A high school football game between Peoria High School and Metamora High School was halted after a fight broke out in the home stands, sending fans into a panic. Metamora administration on Friday said in a statement that its football team would "not resume the game," and wished Peoria "all the best" for the 2022 season.
Peoria Public Schools makes changes to football games following Friday fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools has announced changes to two football games, following a fight that broke out in the stands at Peoria High vs. Metamora on August 26. The following games have been rescheduled: Peoria High School vs. Manual High School is rescheduled to Saturday, September 24 at 1 P.M. The game […]
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
PCs for People gives 150 computers to Bloomington families
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Grossinger Motor Arena was filled with people gearing up for a new source of connection. PCs for People is a nonprofit that aims to help low-income people get access to computers. They teamed up with the Regional Office of Education #17 to give out desktop computers and Chromebooks.
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
Watch Rednecks Rid Illinois Rivers of Invasive Evil Flying Carp
You need a job done? Let me and my redneck friends do it. Don't believe me? Watch what my people did recently when they were made aware there were invasive and evil carp in an Illinois river. They got it done big time and they did it for a good cause, too.
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’
Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
Teen arrested in connection with Peoria Stadium incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old faces mob action charged in connection with Friday night’s incident at Peoria Stadium. The incident happened during Friday night’s high school football game between the Peoria High Lions and the Metamora Redbirds, when a fight broke out in the stadium bleachers.
2 more teens arrested after stadium clearing brawl
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC)...
Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
