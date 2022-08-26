Yellow Thunderstorm Warnings for London and England Might be Replaced by More Dry Spell for the Remainder of August

Read full article on original website
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Purple haze! Mysterious mauve cloud hangs over village in Chile
A mysterious purple cloud that eerily hung over a town in Chile has baffled locals and officials. The brightly coloured cloud hovered low over Pozo Almonte in the north of the South American country on Sunday morning. Officials are now investigating the phenomenon and believe it may have been caused...
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Enormity of Pakistan floods viewed from space
The scope and severity of the flooding in Pakistan from two months of unusually heavy monsoon rains is drawing comparisons to the devastating rains of 2010. In some respects, it may exceed that benchmark. The big picture: The flooding is especially severe in Sindh and Balochistan provinces in the country's...
natureworldnews.com
Farmers in Ireland Might Cull Cows to Meet Climate Targets
According to Irish farmers, cow culling will be required to achieve climate commitments. Critics claim that the government's ambition to reduce agriculture emissions by 25% by 2030 will force many farms into bankruptcy. Farmer's Despair. A third-generation dairy farmer, Donald Scully, says it makes him pleased to come out and...
England and Wales university fees ‘bad value for money’ – survey
Majority of respondents say £9,250 a year fee is not good value – with 74% backing additional bursaries for poorer students
natureworldnews.com
Australia’s East Coast Will Experience Wild Winds and Hail While Storms Will Hit Most States
The east coast of Australia is in for a soggy start to spring this week, with three states forecast to be slammed by high winds, rain, and even flooding. More storms and rain appear to be on the way as La Nina returns for the third time this year, delivering 40-50mm of rain to Queensland, New South Wales, portions of Victoria, and Tasmania.
natureworldnews.com
Avocados and Exotic Plants Thrive in the Scorching Summers of the United Kingdom Due to Climate Change
This summer's record-breaking heat and dryness have allowed more exotic plants, like figs and avocados, to flourish in the UK. They claimed that it fits into a current trend of Mediterranean and subtropical flora flourishing. Avocados and exotic plants flourish in Hot summer in the UK. According to the Royal...
Social housing rent rises to be capped in England next year
Landlords warn cap will mean less investment in housing stock while charity calls on tenants to refuse to pay any rent increases
The Legacy of Princess Diana 25 Years After Her Death
LONDON — Twenty-five years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the world is still mourning and her legacy lives on in the hearts of the people, which earned her the moniker of “the People’s Princess” and an iconic place in popular culture, where she’s been documented, mused and gossiped over. It was during the U.K. recession of 1981, when the country was in decline and the monarchy wasn’t winning any favors, that Prince Charles, 32, revealed that he would be taking Diana Spencer, 19, as his wife. The fascination with Diana had begun.More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style...
natureworldnews.com
Man Mauled to Death by Lions After Climbing Zoo Enclosure in Ghana
A lion mauled to death a man after he entered the wild animal's enclosure at Accra Zoo in Ghana over the weekend, according to local authorities. It was around noon on Sunday, August 28, when patrolling security guards noticed the intruder climbing over a tall fence in an attempt to enter the said enclosure, which includes a lion, a lioness, and two lion cubs. The exact motive of the entry is still unknown.
natureworldnews.com
Australia’s Black Summer Bushfires Take the Lives of Billions of Animals and Suffocate Major Cities
Throughout Australia's Black Summer blazes, vast swaths of countryside as well as the existence of countless of creatures were reduced to dust. The smoke smothered urban centers, caused catastrophic medical crises, even rendered faraway mountains brown. Animals Struggle Due to Australia's Summer Bushfires. As per Science Alert, scientists have now...
IFLScience
Brocken Specters And Tornadic Waterspouts Among Weather Photographer Of The Year 2022 Shortlist
A shortlist of spectacular photos submitted to the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 has been released for public vote. Containing fascinating weather phenomena like Etruscan sunsets, double rainbows, and superior mirages, the selection, chosen by both photography and meteorological experts, will be tough to judge. So,...
Medieval map may have revealed the lost city of Atlantis
Historians have long hoped to find a map to Atlantis, a mythical city believed to have been lost to the sea thousands of years ago. Now, a new study could prove that an Atlantis existed, though it might not have been as mystical as some had previously thought. To truly...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Flare Causes Massive Radio Blackouts in Europe and Africa [Update]
Radio blackouts struck Europe and Africa several days after a powerful solar flare exploded through a sunspot known as the AR3085 from active region from the Sun, according to multiple reports. Experts reportedly claimed that the solar storm hit Earth and another one is due in the coming days. The...
