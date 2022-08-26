ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IL

1470 WMBD

City reaction to fight at PHS-Metamora Game

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria City Council members are among those reacting to the fight Friday night that led to a false call of shots being fired at a Peoria High football game. The game between the Lions and Metamora was stopped late in the second quarter following a fight, then district School Resource Officers hitting their batons on the new metal bleachers, causing people to panic and leave.
athleticbusiness.com

Large Fight at High School Football Game Creates Panic

A high school football game between Peoria High School and Metamora High School was halted after a fight broke out in the home stands, sending fans into a panic. Metamora administration on Friday said in a statement that its football team would "not resume the game," and wished Peoria "all the best" for the 2022 season.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Teen arrested in connection with Peoria Stadium incident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old faces mob action charged in connection with Friday night’s incident at Peoria Stadium. The incident happened during Friday night’s high school football game between the Peoria High Lions and the Metamora Redbirds, when a fight broke out in the stadium bleachers.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for suspects involved in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police detectives are looking for the individuals involved in a fight at Peoria Stadium at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, the stadium was evacuated after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight that involved several adults and juveniles.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Local singer ready to rock the Crib

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire departments still dealing with applicant shortages

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Local fire departments are still working to overcome a shortage of firefighters. Fire chiefs in Peoria, East Peoria and Bloomington say their staffing levels are currently good, but it has become much harder to find more young and qualified applicants to recruit. “To be a...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested for mob action following football fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for mob action following a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night, according to the Peoria Police Department. This is the only arrest that has been announced thus far. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said there are 12 persons of interest, including 11 juveniles and one adult.

