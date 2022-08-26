ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September

ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City

Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

"Abandoned Tennessee Treasures" book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery

A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

96th annual Appalachian Fair attendance up from last year

Last week’s Appalachian Fair saw a roughly 20% increase in attendance from last year, according to Appalachian Fair Manager Phil Booher. “That is a great turnout for us,” said Booher. “We were well pleased with the turnout.”
Johnson City Press

New exhibit at Chuckey Depot highlights Norfolk & Western

The Chuckey Depot Museum will host a reception for its newest exhibit “The ‘Precision Transportation’ of the Norfolk and Western” on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit features memorabilia from the N&W including dishes, lanterns, switch locks and more. Models of N&W...
CHUCKEY, TN
Johnson City Press

United Way hosting Overdose Awareness Day

The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. “Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “No only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family members, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel Public Library introduces two monthly programs

The Mount Carmel Public Library will soon launch two monthly programs geared toward adult readers and writers. Located behind City Hall at 100 Main St. East, the Mount Carmel Public Library has a collection of 8,000-plus items, including books, videos and audio books.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues

MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

Breaking News: New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park

SURGOINSVILLE– The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rogersville City School hosts a youth wellness summit for students

ROGERSVILLE– Rogersville City School held a Youth Wellness Summit for students in third grade all the way to eighth grade for a program called the Huddle which is offered by the non-profit Legends of Tennessee. The program, which was held on August 23, included an assembly about mental health...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Commissioners to decide how to spend drug settlement funds

Washington County commissioners are expected to decide on a plan today to allocate nearly $4.2 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds on drug treatment and recovery programs. Commissioners are being asked to designate $1.9 million of those funds to go to a new...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Partnership, classes offer real-world training at ETSU

He plants new shrubs and flowers, ensuring the vegetation gets the appropriate amount of water and sunlight. He cultivates newly planted trees, pruning and assessing the health of the saplings. He helps craft plans for a range of extreme weather events, including droughts and floods. East Tennessee State University’s Travis...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment

ELIZABETHTON — The latest results from the state testing system to measure student growth over the year was applauded by the leaders of the Elizabethton City School System. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems measures student educational growth over a year and averages the individual results into an average for entire schools and school districts across the state. These state results will be made available to the public on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

