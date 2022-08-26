Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September
ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
Johnson City Press
JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City
Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
"Abandoned Tennessee Treasures" book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Johnson City Press
96th annual Appalachian Fair attendance up from last year
Last week’s Appalachian Fair saw a roughly 20% increase in attendance from last year, according to Appalachian Fair Manager Phil Booher. “That is a great turnout for us,” said Booher. “We were well pleased with the turnout.”
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton's Ride Into Fall bike rides set for Thursdays in September
ELIZABETHTON — With the approach of fall, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its free Ride Into Fall, a series of community bike rides each Thursday evening in September. Riders will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island parking area, just across from the...
Johnson City Press
New exhibit at Chuckey Depot highlights Norfolk & Western
The Chuckey Depot Museum will host a reception for its newest exhibit “The ‘Precision Transportation’ of the Norfolk and Western” on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit features memorabilia from the N&W including dishes, lanterns, switch locks and more. Models of N&W...
Johnson City Press
United Way hosting Overdose Awareness Day
The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. “Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “No only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family members, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel Public Library introduces two monthly programs
The Mount Carmel Public Library will soon launch two monthly programs geared toward adult readers and writers. Located behind City Hall at 100 Main St. East, the Mount Carmel Public Library has a collection of 8,000-plus items, including books, videos and audio books.
Johnson City Press
Boy Scout completes pantry project for Eagle Scout honor
Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout. He heard of a project that needed to be completed – a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus
Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things the school works hard to do. Now, there will be an extra...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission to vote on two baby doe settlement-related resolutions
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Commission will vote on two resolutions to give a total of $500,000 of the baby doe settlement money they received. Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of its baby doe settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving them with approximately $1.2 million.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues
MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
Johnson City Press
Breaking News: New industry joins Phipps Bend Industrial Park
SURGOINSVILLE– The Hawkins County Industrial Board announced that Symmco Inc. will invest $13.1 million to expand and locate new manufacturing operations to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The news was announced at a ceremony attended by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School hosts a youth wellness summit for students
ROGERSVILLE– Rogersville City School held a Youth Wellness Summit for students in third grade all the way to eighth grade for a program called the Huddle which is offered by the non-profit Legends of Tennessee. The program, which was held on August 23, included an assembly about mental health...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Sheriff's Office offering $1,000 reward for information on Brandon Carrier
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier. Carrier is a person of interest in an investigation of remains found late in the evening of Aug. 23 in a burned vehicle.
Johnson City Press
Commissioners to decide how to spend drug settlement funds
Washington County commissioners are expected to decide on a plan today to allocate nearly $4.2 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds on drug treatment and recovery programs. Commissioners are being asked to designate $1.9 million of those funds to go to a new...
Johnson City Press
Partnership, classes offer real-world training at ETSU
He plants new shrubs and flowers, ensuring the vegetation gets the appropriate amount of water and sunlight. He cultivates newly planted trees, pruning and assessing the health of the saplings. He helps craft plans for a range of extreme weather events, including droughts and floods. East Tennessee State University’s Travis...
Johnson City Press
Pop's Place is no longer Chuckey's best kept secret
All right, you folks in Chuckey, Tennessee. I’d like to know why you’ve kept Pop’s Place over on State Route 107 a secret for so long.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment
ELIZABETHTON — The latest results from the state testing system to measure student growth over the year was applauded by the leaders of the Elizabethton City School System. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems measures student educational growth over a year and averages the individual results into an average for entire schools and school districts across the state. These state results will be made available to the public on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.
Johnson City Press
Surgoinsville leaders OK raising employees' pay, buying garbage truck
SURGOINSVILLE — The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted at its most recent meeting to give all employees a 5% raise and to purchase a new garbage truck. The BMA met in a called meeting on Aug. 18 to discuss these resolutions, along with several others.
