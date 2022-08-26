Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols hits record homer as Cardinals rout Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 694th career homer, a two-run shot, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Monday night. Pujols hit the homer against his 450th different pitcher, Ross Detwiler, breaking Barry Bonds' major league record. Tyler O'Neill hit two homers and drove in three...
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Recalled & Heath Hembree Selected; Michael Grove, Phil Bickford Optioned To Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City and selected the contract of Heath Hembree prior to their series opener against the New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned, and Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Hembree on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate
The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break
The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor
The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
Should The Bears Just Trade Roquan Smith At This Point?
The Chicago Bears are going into the 2022 NFL season on a high note. They finished the preseason with an undefeated record, giving them momentum going into Week 1 of the regular season. However, not everything is perfect in Chicago for the Bears. They are dealing with a problem on...
