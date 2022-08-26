Read full article on original website
Michelle Kuch
4d ago
Before you comment on this news thread, please watch all 3 videos in their entirety. They begged and pleaded with this man for almost an hour. Lots to unload here, but you must watch to get the whole picture.
WNDU
Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sentencing for a former South Bend Police officer accused in a child seduction case has been pushed back. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a charge of child seduction stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Court documents...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City
A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced after injuring veteran
A Dowagiac man is spending time in jail, after driving drunk and injuring a Marine veteran in April. The man, 28-year-old Matthew Douglas Cutlip, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and attempted resisting and obstructing police. Cutlip was sentenced to 180 days vehicle immobilization and 12 months of counseling...
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
95.3 MNC
Two juveniles arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart
Two juveniles were arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart. It happened on Saturday evening, when police were called to 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue on reports of fight involving firearms. Witnesses say that a vehicle pulled onto the street and people inside began shooting. ABC 57 News reports that...
WNDU
Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in hit-and-run crash
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St....
22 WSBT
Two South Bend shootings Sunday
South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day
This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac Middle School student in juvenile lockup after allegedly bringing handgun to school
A student who attends Dowagiac Middle School is in juvenile lockup after police say he brought a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School. It was around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, when Dowagiac Police were contacted by a Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. The Deputy advised that he was currently speaking with someone who resides outside of the City of Dowagiac, who advised that they located a handgun and another handgun magazine in their Grandson’s bedroom. The subjects contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report this upon finding these items. The Deputy and the School Resource Officer with the Dowagiac Police Department were able to identify the student who was at the Dowagiac Middle School and he was escorted to the office.
95.3 MNC
Two people shot in two separate shootings in South Bend
Two people were shot in two separate shootings in South Bend. One of the shootings happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Portage Road and King Street. One person was injured. About an hour later, police were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police Department hosting testing day
The Elkhart Police Department is hosting a new recruit testing day. It’s happening on September 17 at 8 a.m. The police department says that they offer personal and vacation days, special incentive pay, health, dental, and life insurance, and a retirement fund. They say that starting salary for new...
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Police: Indiana mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash […]
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
abc57.com
Mayor Mueller issues executive order committing South Bend as Broadband Ready City
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Mayor James Mueller issued an executive order Tuesday calling on South Bend to be a "Broadband Ready Community" and expand internet options in the city. “Broadband is essential infrastructure in our city for residents, businesses, and community organizations to thrive in today’s economy,” said...
WNDU
Senator Todd Young attends 2nd graduation for Elkhart County Drug Court
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County celebrated it’s second year of Drug Court graduations, and Senator Todd Young was in attendance. The Drug Court program is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice model, and for many of the participants, it was life changing. Drug Court was not a...
