South Bend, IN

Michelle Kuch
4d ago

Before you comment on this news thread, please watch all 3 videos in their entirety. They begged and pleaded with this man for almost an hour. Lots to unload here, but you must watch to get the whole picture.

More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City

A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Dowagiac man sentenced after injuring veteran

A Dowagiac man is spending time in jail, after driving drunk and injuring a Marine veteran in April. The man, 28-year-old Matthew Douglas Cutlip, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and attempted resisting and obstructing police. Cutlip was sentenced to 180 days vehicle immobilization and 12 months of counseling...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
Two juveniles arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart

Two juveniles were arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart. It happened on Saturday evening, when police were called to 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue on reports of fight involving firearms. Witnesses say that a vehicle pulled onto the street and people inside began shooting. ABC 57 News reports that...
ELKHART, IN
Two South Bend shootings Sunday

South Bend, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is reporting two shootings Sunday afternoon. The first shooting happened around around 3:30 P.M. near King St. and Portage Ave. A male victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The second...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day

This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
Dowagiac Middle School student in juvenile lockup after allegedly bringing handgun to school

A student who attends Dowagiac Middle School is in juvenile lockup after police say he brought a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School. It was around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, when Dowagiac Police were contacted by a Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. The Deputy advised that he was currently speaking with someone who resides outside of the City of Dowagiac, who advised that they located a handgun and another handgun magazine in their Grandson’s bedroom. The subjects contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report this upon finding these items. The Deputy and the School Resource Officer with the Dowagiac Police Department were able to identify the student who was at the Dowagiac Middle School and he was escorted to the office.
DOWAGIAC, MI
Two people shot in two separate shootings in South Bend

Two people were shot in two separate shootings in South Bend. One of the shootings happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Portage Road and King Street. One person was injured. About an hour later, police were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart Police Department hosting testing day

The Elkhart Police Department is hosting a new recruit testing day. It’s happening on September 17 at 8 a.m. The police department says that they offer personal and vacation days, special incentive pay, health, dental, and life insurance, and a retirement fund. They say that starting salary for new...
ELKHART, IN
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
PORTAGE, MI

