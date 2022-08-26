UP: To continued efforts by the U.S. Defense Department to identify the remains of those who were prisoners of war or missing in action, and return them for proper burial here. Most recently, U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, of Avondale, W.Va., and a soldier during the Korean War was identified through DNA testing and will be buried next month at Arlington National Cemetery. It is difficult work, but those who are dedicated to the mission are to be commended for their successes, and for giving hope to the families of the more than 7,500 Americans who remain unaccounted for from the Korean War alone. Thank you, folks.

