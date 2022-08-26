Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Determined Lady Vols get home softball win
After establishing a 5-1 lead in the first inning, the Lady Vols were able to make the plays necessary to hold off a rally by Madison-Ridgeland Academy and pull off an 8-3 win at home. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, August 30, or click...
wtva.com
The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium to debut with Memphis game
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State opens the 2022 college football season at home versus Memphis. This will also be the debut of The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium. The balconies are located on each end of the westside upper deck. According to MSU, “The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium...
Starkville Daily News
Starkville's Myles commits to Wichita State
Starkville’s Makhi Myles announced on Twitter Monday that he’ll be attending Wichita State to play his basketball career. He picked the Shockers over other offers that included Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Myles is considered the state’s second-best player by the 247Sports rankings. He was the Starkville Daily...
On Football: Could Coach Prime jump from SWAC to big-time?
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sitting on a metal folding chair just beyond the end zone of Mississippi State’s practice field, Deion Sanders is alone watching the Bulldogs scrimmage on a muggy spring day. Coach Prime snagged his new offensive coordinator for Jackson State from Bulldogs coach Mike Leach’s staff this offseason. On this day, Sanders had made the 90-minute drive to Starkville with a few other members of his staff to study how Mississippi State operates. “I want to be great,” Sanders said the next day, back on campus at JSU. “So when I go to places like I went yesterday, that’s for me, too. That’s just not for my coaches. I want to see how this is run. I want to see how can I improve practice. I want to see what can I do different or where am I falling short, and I challenged myself to go to another level.” Last season, Sanders’ second as Jackson State head coach, the Tigers went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Then Sanders signed two Power Five-level recruits to the HBCU, an unprecedented recruiting feat.
WAPT
Mississippi State men's basketball hires new assistant
The university announced today Scott Padgett will be joining Chris Jans' staff as an Assistant to the Head Coach. Padgett has 13 years' coaching experience, most recently as an assistant at New Mexico last season. Before coaching, Padgett was a star player on Kentucky in the '90s, winning the NCAA...
Starkville Daily News
The Claiborne at Adelaide hosts Paw Parade on National Dog Day
For National Dog Day on Friday, August 26, the Claiborne at Adelaide hosted a Paw Parade for the assisted living facility’s residents. The elderly residents of the facility enjoyed a barking good time, as over a dozen dogs from both the Starkville community and the Oktibbeha County Humane Society paraded past the main building of the campus.
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
wtva.com
Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
Commercial Dispatch
Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82
A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
breezynews.com
Monday was a Mess of Minor Accidents in Attala
7:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Megg’s Tire. 8:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kosciusko High School regarding a vehicle that was hit in the parking lot. 8:35 a.m. –...
wcbi.com
Interim chief makes his case to be next full-time Columbus Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Assistant Chief Doran Johnson took over as acting chief of the Columbus Police Department on August 15. Since then, the interim chief says there has been plenty to keep him busy since assuming the new role. But he says it’s one he was excited to take on.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests
TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
wtva.com
Amory PD issues warning after stopping vehicles with fake blackout tags
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department issued a warning to motorists who are trying to replicate Mississippi’s new blackout tags. The new vanity tags became available to Mississippi car owners in July. “We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags,” Amory Police shared on its Facebook...
Commercial Dispatch
What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance
TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
kicks96news.com
Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba
LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
kicks96news.com
Safety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrest in Carthage
Leake County Deputies along with Carthage Police conducted a safety check point on Old Canton Rd on Thursday, August 25th around 5 pm. A vehicle coming through smelled strongly of what was believed to be marijuana. The driver told officers that there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle, but a passenger identified as Shelton Windham stated that they had some in his pants and showed it to the officers.
