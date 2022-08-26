Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Defending Class A volleyball champion Williamstown Yellowjackets look to run it back
WILLIAMSTOWN — The mystique surrounding the Williamstown volleyball program doesn’t guarantee a state title. Yet, the Yellowjackets are a constant player when the postseason arrives. And that is a product of what coach Rachelle Cole and her staff have established since she arrived in 2011. Despite losing four...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye takes control, rolls past Bellaire in a rout
BELLAIRE — Fort Frye arrived at Nelson Field Saturday morning with the belief that it could run the football against Bellaire. When the Cadets loaded up their buses and equipment to head back to Beverly their belief had turned into a fact. Utilizing the Wing-T that it executed to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patriots dominate Monarchs, 11-0
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South boys soccer team capped off a perfect week in grand fashion after defeating John Marshall 11-0 Saturday morning at Erickson All-Sports Facility. Two Patriots produced a hat trick – junior Landon Stanley in the first half and freshman Zackary Farnsworth in the second half....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show
PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. In honoring Dales wishes, there will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Richards family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anna Mae Johnson
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna, died Aug. 27, 2022, CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John William Byer
John William Byer, 88, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence. In accordance with John’s wishes he will be cremated and his cremains interred in Oak Grove Cemetery 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio, with full military honors.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Michael A. Jackson
Michael A. Jackson, 48, of Belpre, passed away Aug. 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Jackson family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio acknowledges Washington State Community College campus safety efforts
MARIETTA — For nearly seven years, Washington State Community College has been actively involved in the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s initiative, Changing Campus Culture. This state-wide effort is focused on ending sexual violence on Ohio college and university campuses. Recently, higher education Chancellor Randy Gardner informed Washington...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Aug. 23:. * Occie Berger Jr., 3443 Nelson Ave., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to a charge of speed limitations and was fined $175.25. * Adam Scott Tumlin, 559 E. Maple St., Davisville, had a preliminary hearing waived...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash along route 50 in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters from Vinton and Ross County responded to a motor vehicle crash along route 50 shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, one person was trapped inside the wreckage. The Guardian could not independently confirm the extent of any injuries. The names of those...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Start Westward Memorial Society plans September events
MARIETTA — Two descendants of the famed sculptor Gutzon Borglum will participate in Start Westward Memorial Society special events in September in Marietta. The society will welcome the grandchildren of the artist as they visit Marietta and take part in events scheduled Sept. 15-17. Borglum, known for sculpting Mount Rushmore, also sculpted Start Westward at Muskingum Park.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Discovery World on Market’s Shriver to share story at WVU-P fall speaker series
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of the new Discovery World on Market will be the first speaker on Wednesday in the West Virginia University at Parkersburg Professional Studies Division Fall Speaker Series. Wendy Shriver will speak from 12:15-1 p.m. in the College Theater. The event is open to the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission, sheriff discuss need for new vehicles
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission made an emergency authorization for the Sheriff’s Department to make a purchase of six vehicles. Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay approved the authorization after Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard explained that vehicles they had on order, and already approved by the commission, would be delayed until early next year, possibly through March 2023.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rev. Bertram F. Grant
Rev. Bertram F. Grant, 95, of Mineral Wells, WV, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born in North Berwick, Maine a son of the late Arthur R. and Ava E. (Philbrick) Grant. He was a minister for the Church of the Nazarene for 43 years and...
