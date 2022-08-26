William E. Ford

Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. In honoring Dales wishes, there will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Richards family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anna Mae Johnson
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna, died Aug. 27, 2022, CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John William Byer
John William Byer, 88, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence. In accordance with John’s wishes he will be cremated and his cremains interred in Oak Grove Cemetery 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio, with full military honors.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wanda L. Anderson
Wanda L. Anderson, 67, of Parkersburg passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. She was born July 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Jodie E. and Gracie Airson Brown. Wanda was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mountain State College. She...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Aug. 23:. * Occie Berger Jr., 3443 Nelson Ave., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to a charge of speed limitations and was fined $175.25. * Adam Scott Tumlin, 559 E. Maple St., Davisville, had a preliminary hearing waived...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Start Westward Memorial Society plans September events
MARIETTA — Two descendants of the famed sculptor Gutzon Borglum will participate in Start Westward Memorial Society special events in September in Marietta. The society will welcome the grandchildren of the artist as they visit Marietta and take part in events scheduled Sept. 15-17. Borglum, known for sculpting Mount Rushmore, also sculpted Start Westward at Muskingum Park.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To continued efforts by the U.S. Defense Department to identify the remains of those who were prisoners of war or missing in action, and return them for proper burial here. Most recently, U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, of Avondale, W.Va., and a soldier during the Korean War was identified through DNA testing and will be buried next month at Arlington National Cemetery. It is difficult work, but those who are dedicated to the mission are to be commended for their successes, and for giving hope to the families of the more than 7,500 Americans who remain unaccounted for from the Korean War alone. Thank you, folks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown Police
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports Aug. 26:. * Gloria Caldwell, 59, Caldwell, was cited for speed 40/25 on Highland Avenue. * Chant Binegar, 26, Marietta, was cited for a red light violation on Highland Avenue. Aug. 23. * Zachary Rush, 21, Westerville, Ohio, was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Henderson Hall hosts Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo
WILLIAMSTOWN — The second annual Mid-Ohio Valley History Expo was held Saturday at Henderson Hall in Williamstown, bringing together historical societies from the area and local artisans to share their unique skills and knowledge of the past. “We have a commonality,” said Randy Modesitt, director of Henderson Hall. “We...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission, sheriff discuss need for new vehicles
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission made an emergency authorization for the Sheriff’s Department to make a purchase of six vehicles. Commissioners Jimmy Colombo and Robert Tebay approved the authorization after Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard explained that vehicles they had on order, and already approved by the commission, would be delayed until early next year, possibly through March 2023.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woodcarving show returning to Oglebay Park
WHEELING — A statewide favorite returns Labor Day weekend at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. The 43rd annual Oglebay Woodcarvers Show will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Crispen Center Pine Room. The show is open to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Community Resource Fair benefits organizations as well as Mid-Ohio Valley residents
MARIETTA — In years past, the GoPacks organization held an event for the families of students to which it supplied food to learn about other services available to assist them. For 2022, founder and director Heather Warner wanted to expand. “We realized it really wasn’t much more work to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police
VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department released the following reports Aug. 25:. * Thomas G. Little Jr. of St. Marys was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. * Joseph L. Kay of Ravenswood was arrested on a charge of battery. Aug. 22. * Brown W. Salyers II of Parkersburg...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man dies after homemade explosive blast in Meigs County
SCIPIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man died after being wounded when a homemade explosive device detonated Friday, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office announced over the weekend. The man, whose name and age were not released, succumbed to his injuries, Sheriff Keith Wood said in a press release. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show
PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
