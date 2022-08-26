ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Prep Football: Minor and Frey light up Bees, deliver North Marion victory

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQMex_0hVuOY4x00

Story and Photos by Sean McNamara, For Lootpress

FAIRMONT – With each team possessing high expectations coming into the 2022 season, North Marion and East Fairmont kicked things off Thursday night at East-West Stadium in Fairmont, with the visiting Huskies from NMHS coming away with a 40-19 victory over the Bees.

After ending last season with a Class AA quarterfinal loss at home against Bluefield, the Huskies were facing the tall task of replacing 2021 all-state wide receiver Tariq Miller and two-year starting quarterback Brody Hall for the 2022 campaign. New starting quarterback Casey Minor and junior wide receiver Landon Frey answered the call, helping propel the Huskies to 396 total yards of offense and four combined touchdowns between the two of them.

“I feel good,” Minor said after the game. “It’s new, but I feel right for the spot and I’m ready to go.”

Minor set the tone on the ground and through the air, rushing for a team-best 114 yards and a touchdown while completing 8-of-9 passes for 148 yards and three scores.

The junior signal caller employs more of a hard-nosed running style than his predecessor, Hall, did, but he feels he has found his place in the offense.

“I pretty much always have the option of taking off and running,” Minor said. “But I’ve always got that arm in my back pocket. I was pleased with (how the offense moved the ball).”

Minor’s top target on the night was Frey, who hauled in all three of Minor’s touchdown passes as part of a five-catch, 115-yard, three-touchdown night.

“Casey did a really great job of finding me when I was open,” Frey, who had TD catches of 72, 17 and 2 yards, said. “The line did really well giving him enough time. I think we did really well. We ran the ball well and moved it down the field.”

With Minor and Frey settling into their roles, the Huskies jumped on the Bees early, starting with a 1-yard TD run from senior Gavan Lemely that capped a 10-play drive to open the game.

The Bees, who entered the season with expectations in their own right after narrowly missing the playoffs last season, took over possession, fumbling on their fourth play offensively, allowing the Huskies to recover and losing 28 yards in the process.

The fumbles were the story of the night for the Bees, who lost three in the game.

“It was huge,” East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle said. “We talk to our guys about keeping the ball high and tight and making sure we possess the ball. Give North a lot of credit, they ripped the ball out. We had two drives that got killed and they made some plays off of that.”

North Marion senior Harley Sickles was responsible for stipping the ball out twice, allowing Minor, Frey and linebacker Tyler Curry to all tally fumble recoveries.

“We were pushing them, getting in there and making (EFHS QB Ian Crookshanks) get out of the pocket,” Sickles said. “We have a big circuit we do in pregame. We strip at the ball and hold them up.”

“That was pretty much the game plan,” Minor added. “Stay in coverage, let them run around a little bit and then get to them.”

After that first fumble recovery in the first quarter, Minor capped an eight-play drive with a 4-yard TD run to put the Huskies up, 12-0.

Another EFHS fumble several drives later set up a Minor-to-Frey 72-yard TD strike, giving North Marion a 19-0 lead.

A 35-yard field goal from EFHS’s Connor Tingler and a 17-yard TD pass from Minor to Frey made the score 25-3 at halftime.

North Marion got the only score of the third quarter when Minor hit Frey from 2 yards away to make the score 32-3, allowing the Huskies’ JV players to take over the rest of the way.

The varsity defense from North Marion held the Bees well under 100 yards in the game, something that Eakle attributed to the play of Curry and Minor at linebacker as well as the NMHS defensive front.

“We knew they were pretty good at the linebacker position,” Eakle said. “Their up front guys were able to handle our up front guys. With some of those mismatches we weren’t able to get the running game going so we were leaning on the pass. Now they’re able to tee off a little bit because we weren’t able to run the ball effectively.”

The NMHS reserve units played all but one series in a fourth quarter that saw the Bees score on a 32-yard run from Dominic Fantasia and a 38-yard pass from Crookshanks to Hoyt Michael.

A Quinton Harbert to Landon Cowger 51-yard TD pass capped the scoring for the Huskies, who came away with the 40-19 win.

East Fairmont tallied 203 total yards in the game, more than half of which came in the fourth quarter.

“At times we saw flashes of hope,” Eakle said, noting a recovery of a NMHS muffed punt that the Bees fumbled back to the Huskies the next play in the third quarter. “I thought at times defensively we looked solid, just we were on the field a lot.”

Crookshanks finished the game 10-of-18 passing for 114 yards with Fantasia leading the charge rushing with 123 yards and Michael leading the receiving efforts with four grabs for 51 yards.

Now 1-0 on the season, North Marion will hope to build off of what it accomplished Thursday next week when it travels to Preston to take on the Knights.

“We feel good,” Sickles said. “Our line did good, and everybody did what they were supposed to do tonight and we won.”

Next up for the Bees will be a Big 10 clash next week against the Grafton Bearcats.

NORTH MARION 40, EAST FAIRMONT 19

Team Statistics

NM;EF

First Downs;20;9

Rushing Yards;187;89

Passing Yards;209;114

Total Yards;396;203

Passing; 10-11-0;10-18-0

Fumbles;3;5

Fumbles Lost;1;3

Penalties;8-60;5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing

NM: Casey Minor 15-114 1 TD, Parker Kincell 7-43, Gavan Lemley 14-39 1 TD, Aaron Hoffman 4-12, Trevor Mullett 3-7, Isaiah Sigley 1-4, Landon Stemple 1-(-2), Quinton Harbert 1-(-3). TEAM 4-(-28). Totals 50-187. EF: Dominic Fantasia 10-123 1 TD, Nicholas O’Dell 3-0, Ian Crookshanks 10-(-6), TEAM 1-(-28). Totals 24-89.

Passing

NM – Casey Minor 8-9-0 148 yards 3 TD. Quinton Harbert 2-2-0 61 yards 1 TD. EF: Ian Crookshanks 10-18-0 114 yards 1 TD.

Receiving

NM – Landon Frey 5-115 3 TD. Harley Sickles 2-13, Landon Cowger 1-51 1 TD, Aaron Hoffman 1-20, Brody Hess 1-10. Totals 10-209. EF: Hoyt Michael 4-51 1 TD, Alex Culp 3-36, Avery Brown 2-23, Rockett Nichols 1-6, Tristan Boone 1-(-2). Totals: 11-114.

North Marion: 12;13;7;8;;40

East Fairmont:0;3;0;16;;19

First Quarter

NM – Gavan Lemley 1- yard run (kick failed)

NM – Casey Minor 4-yard run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

NM – Landon Frey 72-yard pass from Minor (Isaiah Sigley kick)

EF – Connor Tingler 35-yard field goal

NM – Frey 17-yard pass from Minor (run failed)

Third Quarter

NM – Frey 2-yard pass from Minor (Sigley kick)

Fourth Quarter

EF – Dominic Fantasia 32-yard run (Tingler kick)

EF – Safety

NM – Landon Cowger 51-yard pass from Quinton Harbert (Landon Stemple run)

EF – Hoyt Michael 38-yard pass from Ian Crookshanks (Tingler kick)

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

Former Women’s Basketball Mountaineer Jessica Morton Passes Away

Former WVU women’s basketball guard Jessica Morton has passed away. Morton played for the Mountaineers from 2014-16. The West Virginia women’s basketball program released their thoughts and prayers on Monday night. “We are so sad to hear about the passing of former Mountaineer guard Jessica Morton (2014-16). She...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

SOURCE: West Virginia Has Named Starting Quarterback For Pitt

Morgantown, West Virginia – Four days before the Mountaineers open the season against the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia is one of the last remaining teams in the country that have yet to officially name their starting quarterback for the season. Last week, head coach Neal...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries

A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Football
Fairmont, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
wajr.com

‘Rainbow fentanyl’ discovery pushes WVU student group into action

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU student Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force, introduced earlier this summer, now has clear direction with the discovery of “Rainbow fentanyl” in Morgantown. U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ilhenfeld and WVU student Azeem Khan are the co-chairs of the group established after two Ohio State University students died from taking counterfeit prescription pills they didn’t know contained fentanyl.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Cookie company coming to Morgantown this week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Morgantown soon. Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location. In a Facebook post Monday, the nationwide cookie chain announced that its Morgantown location will be opening on Friday, Sept. 2. According to its store locator, this will be the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Star City Texas Roadhouse moving to new location near Westover

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Texas Roadhouse in Star City is relocating to a brand-new location near Westover, right next to Interstate 79 off exit 153, near University Town Centre. Texas Roadhouse in Westover was the 23rd Texas Roadhouse in the company and has been in Star City for more than 20 years. Star City Texas […]
poncacitynow.com

West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
VALLEY GROVE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bees#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lootpress Fairmont#Nmhs#Minor
WDTV

Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree....
WDTV

WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
wajr.com

Child escapes serious injury in Lost Creek crash

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A young child escaped serious injury in a crash on Buckhannon Pike. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said at 10:15 a.m. a semi-truck hit a tree in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike. The impact caused a tree limb to fall on a car passing through the area.
LOST CREEK, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia University opens new business school building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has officially opened a new building to house its business school. The university says the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Reynolds Hall took place Friday at the Morgantown campus. The 186,000-square-foot facility will offer amenities that include a 300-seat auditorium, an...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Traffic delays expected for two Marion County roads

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Road work on two Marion County roadways this week is expected to create traffic delays. The first of these delays will be on US 250, also known as Husky Highway, from the junction of Blackshere Dr. to the junction of West Railroad Street, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Area residents asked to help find Charlie

MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy