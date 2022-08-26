Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
04-08-14-19-20
(four, eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)
