LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — Little Rock-based Westrock Coffee Co. announced Monday the closing of its business combination transaction with Riverview Acquisition Corp. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC converted from a Delaware limited liability company to a Delaware corporation and changed its name to Westrock Coffee Company. Beginning today, the company’s common stock and certain warrants to purchase shares of common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “WEST” and “WESTW,” respectively.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO