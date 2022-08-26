Read full article on original website
I-30 traffic begins shift to new river bridge on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new on-ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound and the Arkansas River bridge will open to frontage road traffic in Little Rock on Sept. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday. Weather permitting, ARDOT said the new on-ramp at Fourth Street will place northbound frontage...
Moving company employee caught in gunfire while locking up Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock moving company employee was forced to move out of the way of gunfire following a shooting incident at the business site Friday night. At around 10:31 p.m., LRPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at Zimmerman's Exxon. According to authorities, when...
Two thieves wanted by Benton police for stealing 'high-dollar jewelry' from Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
Sylvan Hills school officials find gun on student returning from lunch Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police responded to a call from Sylvan Hills High School after finding a gun during a search Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the Pulaski County School District said the incident happened when three students returned from lunch acting "nervously". The strange behavior prompted school...
Helpful tips to stay safe on the water this Labor Day weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is urging everyone to use smart water safety habits over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The reminders consist of making sure you wear your life jacket, do not drink alcoholic beverages while operating a boat, do not swim alone, and stick to the designated swim areas, USACE said in a news release.
Westrock Coffee Co. closes on business combo, adds $350 million borrowing power for growth
LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — Little Rock-based Westrock Coffee Co. announced Monday the closing of its business combination transaction with Riverview Acquisition Corp. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC converted from a Delaware limited liability company to a Delaware corporation and changed its name to Westrock Coffee Company. Beginning today, the company’s common stock and certain warrants to purchase shares of common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “WEST” and “WESTW,” respectively.
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
Little Rock Zoo retains accreditation for another five years
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo will retain its accreditation for five more years, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums announced Monday. A press release from the zoo said that the AZA accreditation commission met in Baltimore, Md. to review applicants and conduct the zoo's hearing. This...
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday. In this new ad, Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from sales will go toward. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana use...
Traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to arrest after drugs and handgun were found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An early Sunday morning traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to the arrest of the driver in possession of 24 grams of marijuana and a handgun with more than 50 rounds of ammunition. Shortly after 12: 30 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department said they...
Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout takes place at Mystic Creek Golf Club
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Not only is Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado one of the finest in the state, it also hosts some of the most competitive tournaments. Each year, Murphy USA invites professional golfers to south Arkansas to compete in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. Courtney Crotty with Murphy USA talks about this year's shootout, and what people need to know.
'Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic' coming to Simmons Bank Arena this fall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Join Elmo on a journey to discover the "power of yet" in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic in North Little Rock this fall. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Elmo and friends will visit on Nov. 4 and 5. The production is in partnership...
