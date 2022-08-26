ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR



KATV

I-30 traffic begins shift to new river bridge on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new on-ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound and the Arkansas River bridge will open to frontage road traffic in Little Rock on Sept. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday. Weather permitting, ARDOT said the new on-ramp at Fourth Street will place northbound frontage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Moving company employee caught in gunfire while locking up Monday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock moving company employee was forced to move out of the way of gunfire following a shooting incident at the business site Friday night. At around 10:31 p.m., LRPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at Zimmerman's Exxon. According to authorities, when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Helpful tips to stay safe on the water this Labor Day weekend

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is urging everyone to use smart water safety habits over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The reminders consist of making sure you wear your life jacket, do not drink alcoholic beverages while operating a boat, do not swim alone, and stick to the designated swim areas, USACE said in a news release.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Westrock Coffee Co. closes on business combo, adds $350 million borrowing power for growth

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — Little Rock-based Westrock Coffee Co. announced Monday the closing of its business combination transaction with Riverview Acquisition Corp. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC converted from a Delaware limited liability company to a Delaware corporation and changed its name to Westrock Coffee Company. Beginning today, the company’s common stock and certain warrants to purchase shares of common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “WEST” and “WESTW,” respectively.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Little Rock Zoo retains accreditation for another five years

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Zoo will retain its accreditation for five more years, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums announced Monday. A press release from the zoo said that the AZA accreditation commission met in Baltimore, Md. to review applicants and conduct the zoo's hearing. This...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout takes place at Mystic Creek Golf Club

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Not only is Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado one of the finest in the state, it also hosts some of the most competitive tournaments. Each year, Murphy USA invites professional golfers to south Arkansas to compete in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout. Courtney Crotty with Murphy USA talks about this year's shootout, and what people need to know.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
